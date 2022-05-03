ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico.

The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states. Penned by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, the opinion concludes by declaring that Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no grounding in the Constitution.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court had no comment in response to questions.

If the court indeed follows the draft’s contours and strikes down Roe in coming months, it would send political shockwaves through the country ahead of the November midterm elections. According to a December poll by Harvard CAPS-Harris, a majority — 54 percent — of Americans said they oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

Rochester police officials say a 36-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a stabbing last month and a woman has been arrested.

According to police, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 3:20 a.m. on April 18 after 36-year-old Timothy Williams was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities say Williams was stabbed in his upper body, unconscious, and in critical condition. He died on April 27.

Officials say 28-year-old Shaderea Flemings was arrested and charged with first-degree assault before Williams succumbed to injuries and now that his death has been ruled a homicide, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office will consider upgrading the criminal charges.

Police said the stabbing was a result of an argument and said Felmings and Williams were in a domestic relationship.

This stabbing marks the city’s 24th homicide so far this year.

Rochester police officials say a Florida man was shot in the Flower City Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida resident was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. They describe his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Officials say the preliminary investigation points to this shooting occurring at an unknown location on Lake Avenue. They added that it appears there is no danger to the community.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The New York State Legislature is one step closer to removing former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin’s name from the ballot. This comes after Benjamin was arrested and resigned because of campaign finance corruption charges.

On Monday, legislation which would allow a person who is indicted, charged, or arrested to be taken off the ballot is being debated on the floor of the New York State Legislature.

“I’m very pleased that my partners in government agree that this is an important step to take,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

If a candidate is removed from the ballot, a vacancy committee from that candidate’s party would choose a replacement. In the case of Benjamin, Assemblyman Robert Carroll explained what comes next.

The deadline to remove Benjamin’s name off the ballot is Wednesday.

Family, friends, first responders, and community members gathered Monday in Churchville to pay their respects to Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer.

The funeral service took place at 1 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church on Chili Scottsville Road and followed a procession from the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home to the church.

Officials said they expected approximately 1,000 community members to attend Monday for the procession and service.

Sauer, of Churchville, passed away during a fatal training exercise, when the Mercy Flight helicopter he and Bell pilot Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas, were in, crashed in Genesee County Tuesday.

The Churchville man was a retired New York State Police pilot who also served as a Rochester police officer from 1993 to 2001. Sauer spoke with News 8 in 2020, when he celebrated the end of his 40-year military flight career.

A parade of storm systems will be set to affect the region this week, the next of which will bring our next round of rain into the picture late Tuesday. Until it arrives, expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with high temperatures nudging toward 70 degrees.

This will likely be the warmest day of the workweek with rain set to develop toward sundown. Showers and perhaps a rumble or two will be around Tuesday night into early Wednesday before tapering later in the day.

After a mostly sunny and seasonable Thursday (low 60s highs), our attention will shift to yet another wave of energy around Friday. This system is currently working onshore across the Pacific northwest and is currently advertised to track south of the region.

Should this play out, it’s likely widespread rain would favor areas closer to the state line vs. the lakeshore. This would keep the Rochester area dry with continued dry conditions into the weekend. This would be great news for the Lilac Festival Friday into the weekend!