Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Multiple fights broke out Monday evening at the pier at Ontario Beach State Park in Charlotte.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the fights began around 8 p.m. and officers in the area responded. While addressing, several other fights began and other agencies responded to help break everything up.

Before his daily briefing on Memorial Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a moment of silence for all the families grieving those they lost. He also called to — on this Memorial Day — remember those lost to the coronavirus.

The governor opened his daily update calling on the federal government to honor those sacrificing on the frontlines, by providing hazard pay.

“They deserve not just words, but actions and I think the federal government should dedicate federal funds and pay hazard pay to those that showed up,” Cuomo said. “It’s a way of showing Americans that we truly appreciate people who show up and do their duty.”

There are now 194 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County as of Monday. To date, officials report 2,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 28 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,428 cases, 181 people are hospitalized and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The semester is coming to a close for many nursing students at Monroe Community College, graduating at a time when they’re needed more than ever. Many of them are going to be joining the many men and women on the frontlines of the pandemic.

During their time in the program they learned how to properly put on personal protective equipment, to do clinical rotations to all the area hospitals and take care of real patients.

Some of the students already have jobs lined up at Rochester General Hospital and at Highland Hospital.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other local officials broke ground for the new War on Terror Memorial on Memorial Day morning.

The memorial will recognize service members from our area who died in U.S. wars from the 90s, to the most recent conflicts.

“During this war on terror, we have lost many. Today we are breaking ground on a memorial that will commemorate their service and their valor. We are creating a place where people touched by the war on terror can remember lives lost,” Bello said.

The Port of Rochester Marina was full for memorial day weekend, but the effects of COVID-19 are still noticeable with some key places of business in this area closed and others struggling to survive on limited capacity and small crowds.

Seasonal slips are booked for the Port of Rochester Marina, but the start of boating season is looking different than past years, hurting local business in the area who depend on the crowds.

It looked and felt like summer on this Memorial Day as temperatures surged into the middle 80s. The humidity made it feel like a 90° day. Deep high pressure off the Atlantic coastline will continually force warm and moist air across the Great Lakes and Western New York through the middle of the week before a cold front Friday to bring rain and cooler weather.

Tuesday warms up very quickly with temperatures spiking to near 90° for most in the afternoon. We are forecasting 90° for Rochester. The record high for today’s date is 90° set in 1944. Aside from the temperature and humidity, a stiff lake breeze will set up by late morning and into the early afternoon that will keep temperatures along the Lake Ontario shoreline around 10°-15° lower than in most other spots. The lake breeze that pushes inland will create a boundary in which clouds and potentially an isolated thunderstorm can form. While these will be few and far between, it will be worth watching as we get into the afternoons of both Tuesday and Wednesday.