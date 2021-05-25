Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

A Henrietta woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Monday near South Union Street in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. and found the 47-year-old woman injured. She was transported to an area hospital where her condition is considered critical.

Nearly one year to the day that George Floyd was killed by police, members of his family reflected on his legacy and the year of activism inspired by his death.

Shareeduh Tate, Floyd’s cousin, believes the video was key to finding former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of her cousin’s murder. Chauvin was convicted on one manslaughter and two murder charges in April.

“There was something different about this video. There was something different about the number of onlookers and the fact that Darnella Frazier was brave and courageous enough. We can’t thank her enough by the way for being strong enough to say — I’m not going to back away from this. I am going to film this to make sure somebody else can see what’s happening,” said Tate.

Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx.

In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at the hands of officers. Some of those reforms are now part of federal legislation being negotiated in the name of George Floyd, the Black man whose murder under the knee of a white Minneapolis officer last year sparked worldwide protests.

For instance, the legislation calls for banning chokeholds, a step already taken by New York City prior to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who in an encounter with the NYPD uttered the same last words as Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 6 in the Town of Geneva.

According to police, a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane around 4:00 p.m. Monday, hitting the motorcycle head-on.

Five 17-year-olds involved in the Saturday fight were transferred from the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center to the Monroe County Jail Monday. A statement from Monroe County said the five are being kept away from the jail’s general population.

Two of the teenagers who were transferred are in custody on murder charges. The other three are charged with Robbery in the First Degree.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Democratic primary challenger, City Councilmember Malik Evans are scheduled to go head-to-head in a debate on News 8 WROC.

The debate, co-sponsored by the Rochester-area metro League of Women’s Voters, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The debate will be televised live on air, as well as live streamed on this page at that time.

The primary election is scheduled for June 22, 2021.

MORE | Poll: Lovely Warren trails Malik Evans in Rochester mayoral race with weeks to go until primary

During Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefing, the governor announced that based on current trajectories, all New York state schools will be set to reopen for full in-person learning come September.

“Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more,” Gov. Cuomo said. “While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there’s no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced. With the way our COVID numbers are currently trending, there is no reason why our students should not get back to in-person learning as usual and we look forward to welcoming them back. If there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, we will revisit the decision.”

The New York State Department of Health has revised the controversial daycare mask mandate that parents and state lawmakers pushed back against on Monday.

The mandate previously required children 2 years old and above to wear masksin daycare and camp settings.

A revision sent out Monday evening instead asks that daycare workers encourage, but not require children ages 2-5 to wear masks.

British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks that increasing cases of the Indian variant could jeopardize the U.K.’s so-far successful plan to reopen its economy. More than 2,880 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in England, figures show.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.

Southerly winds behind the warm front will help temperatures surge into our Tuesday. While the front was dry to start, moisture and humidity will ramp up into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will surge back in the middle and upper 80s, well above normal for this time of year.

Afternoon downpours and rumbles will develop, particularly across the Finger Lakes. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows Tuesday night barely drop below 70, and the humidity will make A/C a hot commodity again. Wednesday starts the same with warm and muggy conditions lingering. A cold front will approach from the west and we’ll need to monitor the timing of that front. A faster arrival spreads rain and rumbles into the area without a risk for severe weather. If that front slows and arrives in the afternoon, enough heating and instability could allow for strong to marginally severe storms to develop.

Strong winds and small hail would be the main issues with these storms. Behind the front, we’ll end our workweek significantly cooler as temperatures nosedive. Rain looks to return Friday and could linger into Saturday, but the trend is milder and drier as we inch closer to Memorial Day Monday.