Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Rochester City School District officially has its new superintendent and she will be going straight to work. Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was approved by the school board Monday. Earlier this month, sources close to the hiring process said Dr. Myers-Small was set for the position, but it wasn’t official until Monday.

Dr. Myers-Small is the former superintendent for the Brockport Central School District. Back in December, Dr. Myers-Small left Brockport to become State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation, a job designed to work to bring change to low performing districts through the state, including RCSD.

One man was killed in a car crash that sent two other passengers to the hospital on Monday. The driver, 25-year-old Elijah Coombs was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., the vehicle swerved into the other lane and then off the road on Townline Road near Buffalo Street in Bergen. The car hit several trees on the driver’s side before crashing into a utility pole and flipping.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for 35-year-old Linzy Patrick of Farmington, and her daughter, 4-year-old Naiell “Nani” Iyah.

The mother and daughter were last seen in the early hours on Friday in the Henrietta area. According to officials, the two are possibly in the company of 35-year-old Geno Ravon Thomas of Williamson. Officials say when last seen, Patrick was showing signs of an “altered mental status.”

Hundreds of local General Motors employees went back to work Monday as the company reopened the Rochester plant on Lexington Avenue under strict new safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been nearly nine weeks since the plant closed, but some 800 employees went back to work Monday. Union Representative Dave Maloney said emotions about the new protocols for safety were varied.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday addressed the state’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak and said “nobody” should be prosecuted for the those who died, noting that “older people” were most vulnerable. The governor has been criticized for a decision in March, which has since been reversed, to send patients back to nursing homes after they tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 4,800 people died from COVID-19 in nursing homes in the state between March 1 and May 1, according to a tally released by the Cuomo administration on May 1. Cuomo has called nursing homes a “feeding frenzy” for the coronavirus.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25), Rep. Tom Reed (R-23), and Rep. John Katko (R-24) will be participating in a News 8 COVID-19 town hall Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Send your questions for them to Newsroom@wroctv.com or through News 8’s Facebook or Twitter. News 8 will continue to do these town halls as long as the pandemic wages on.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the assessment process across New York State. Letters have been going out to property owners who are seeing a change in value.

In most cases, no letter is sent by an assessor if the value of your property is staying the same.

Warren Wheeler is the Executive Director for the State Assessors Association. He is also Town Assessor for Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Boylston in Oswego County.

Dry air in association with an area of High pressure over eastern Canada will gradually slide south and west setting the stage for a stretch of great Spring weather. That gradual process means that the cloud deck will be a bit stubborn to break up, but it should break enough to at least allow for some partial sun from time to time this afternoon. Temperatures today will largely be in the 60s although it will be substantially cooler along the water’s edge of Lake Ontario owing to that onshore breeze off the big lake.

Sunshine will be in abundance once the aforementioned area of High pressure firmly becomes entrenched over Western New York. That should happen starting tomorrow. The sunny stretch will continue through at least Saturday. A few showers could return by Sunday, but they would be more the exception rather than the rule. In fact, temperatures could climb close to 80 degrees by Memorial Day!