Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages that have killed more than 200 people, most of them Palestinian.

Biden’s carefully worded statement, in a White House readout Monday of his second known call to Netanyahu in three days as the attacks pounded on, came with the administration under pressure to respond more forcefully despite its determination to wrench the U.S. foreign policy focus away from Middle East conflicts.

Tuesday is Opening Day at Frontier Field for the Rochester Red Wings. The Wings will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:05 p.m.

Vaccinated fans attending Rochester Red Wings games will not be required to wear masks. This change comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state would be adopting new CDC guidelines on masking and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans.

Rochester police and firefighters were on the scene after several fires were set in roadways Sunday on the city’s west side.

Investigators say around 6 p.m. a group of protesters gathered near Glasser and Masseth Streets — not far from a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department on Friday, when Rochester police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

A vote on Amazon’s proposed waiver for the construction of a new facility in Gates will be held on Tuesday.

Amazon is seeking a waiver on part of the local labor requirement for the building of the multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the town of Gates.

AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal.

The deal, which isn’t slated to close until next year, will create new publicly traded company that will enter a streaming arena that has been flooded in the past two years with new players including those owned by AT&T and Discovery, which operate HBO Max and Discovery+, respectively. Bigger and more established services, such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon, remain the ones to beat. Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers globally, and Disney has more than 100 million.

With the May 17 tax deadline looming for most Americans, the IRS on Tuesday sought to highlight some of the key provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act that will impact taxpayers.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package — which also included $1,400 stimulus checks — was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Some of the changes will benefit taxpayers filing their 2020 returns, while others won’t take effect until the 2021 tax year. They impact everything from unemployment compensation to child tax credits.

Continued sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s today as a ridge of high pressure gains traction.

We call the pattern ahead an “Omega Block”, named as such because the wind flow mirrors the Greek letter Omega. This pattern features strong high pressure sandwiched between a pair of areas of low pressure. Omega blocks tend to result in long stretches of stagnant weather, and whether that’s a good or bad thing depends entirely on where you’re located in that whole equation. Fortunately, WNY will be under the influence of the middle high, resulting in a prolonged stretch of warm and generally dry weather.

Temperatures will build with each passing day this week, topping out in the middle 80s by Friday. It’s been more than 200 days since Rochester last saw 80. We’ll see it multiple times with this upcoming stretch. Our weekend will continue to run warm and generally dry, making it perhaps the best Spring weekend yet.