It’s been 13 years since Brittanee Drexel disappeared, but an arrest has been made and her remains have been found, giving friends and family the long-awaited closure they have been seeking.

Authorities say 62-year-old Raymond Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct for the death and disappearance of Drexel. According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Moody has an extensive “sex offender criminal history.”

“To the Drexel family, we mourn with you and we pray for you as you cope with the tragedies of 13 years ago,” Weaver said. “No one deserves to go through this and our hearts go out to you. Our only hope is that this finding allows your family to grieve properly for Brittanee.”

Police in the area recently reported the discovery of human remains, in a wooded area of Georgetown County, South Carolina. Those remains were identified as those of Drexel, confirmed through dental records.

The Chili native was 17-years-old when she went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and police have been looking for her ever since.

Jessica Fico became good friends with Brittanee Drexel after her cousins met her in Elementary School. After 13 years she’s finally feeling some closure with many unanswered questions being solved.

Despite many leads in Drexel’s case over the years hitting dead ends. Jessica felt this time was different as she spoke to Brittanee’s parents as news broke of Raymond Moody’s arrest and a body discovered.

“We can close this chapter and know Brittanee will be laid to rest where she belongs,” Fico told us. “But she’s never coming back to us in the way we would have hoped.”

Jessica still recalls how emotional the Chili community felt as the search began back in 2009. For her, it’s still hard to cope with why this happened.

“It hit the whole community hard,” Fico said. “I think at that point we all realize this does actually happen. You know we all had one goal in mind and that was to get justice for Brittany.”

Jessica credits that unity to Brittanee’s mother Dawn who inspired people around the country to join search efforts for missing people. Keeping Brittanee’s case alive.

“We always knew we had people backing us and that was great,” Fico continued. “I can speak to our search focus was in Myrtle Beach and the community there was so supportive and great.”

When becoming a mother, Jessica chose to name her daughter after Brittanee Drexel because she’ll never forget her cheerful attitude that could light up a room.

Justice: sometimes it’s prompt, other times it’s glacial.

“As time went on, it just became apparent this was going to be a very difficult thing to sort through,” says Steven Peglow, a retired investigator for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He worked on the Drexel case in the first stages of Brittanee’s disappearance in 2009, and for years afterward.

“Everyone that was with her and knew who she had spoken to and what she was doing down there, came back here,” he says.

Peglow says at least Brittanee’s parents now know what happened to her… the ‘not knowing’, likely the hardest part.

“This is probably not what you hoped for but what you kind of knew would come someday,” he says.

Peglow says he gives law enforcement down in South Carolina a lot of credit for cracking the case and arresting Raymond Moody. It’s been 13 years of false starts and hope.

“And to actually find out now– they found the true one, the real story, not just the one everyone was making to be true, is very good,” he says.

When Joe Biden talks about his decision to run against President Donald Trump in 2020, the story always starts with Charlottesville. He says it was the men with torches shouting bigoted slogans that drove him to join what he calls the “battle for the soul of America.”

Now Biden is facing the latest deadly manifestation of hatred after a white supremacist targeted Black people with an assault rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and left 10 people dead, the most lethal racist attack since he took office.

The president and first lady Jill Biden are to visit the city on Tuesday, where their first stop will be a makeshift memorial outside the supermarket. They’re also expected to meet privately with families of the victims, first responders and local officials before the president delivers public remarks.

In a speech at a nearby community center, Biden plans to call for stricter gun laws and urge Americans to reject racism and embrace the nation’s diversity, the White House said.

It’s a message that Biden has delivered several times since he became the first president to specifically address white supremacy in an inaugural speech, calling it “domestic terrorism that we must confront.” However, such beliefs remain an entrenched threat at a time when his administration has been preoccupied with crises involving the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“It’s important for him to show up for the families and the community and express his condolences,” said Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP. “But we’re more concerned with preventing this from happening in the future.”

It’s unclear how Biden will try to do that. Proposals for new gun restrictions have routinely been blocked by Republicans. In addition, the racism that was spouted in Charlottesville, Virginia, appears to have only spread.

The White House said the president and first lady will “grieve with the community that lost 10 lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting.” Three more people were wounded. Nearly all the victims were Black.

The Brighton Rotary Club presented its 2022 Citizen of the Year Award to Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

The Rotary on Monday honored how he led the community health response during the pandemic, and devoted his experience and expertise whenever needed. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle spoke about Mendoza’s efforts early on in the pandemic.

“We had a Saturday morning drive thru mask giveaway, and I made the long walk, over from my house, over to town hall to participate in the mask giveaway,” he said, “and the first person I saw, was Dr. Michael Mendoza, who was there not because he was the health director checking to make sure we were doing it right, he was there to help. He was giving his time, at a time when he was overwhelmed. But there he was, helping us pass out these masks.”

The Rotary club been honoring an individual with this award annually since 1962.

Our Tuesday will be noticeably cooler with upper 50s highs and partly cloudy skies. While much of the rest of our workweek will be dry, we’ll likely contend with a weak system overnight Wednesday that most of you will sleep through.

From there, models suggest a short-lived but potent warmup into the end of the week. Friday looks like it will have no trouble shooting through the 80s. The Euro model suggest 90 degrees could be in play. That would likely give way to a weekend cold front, the timing of which will need to be watched as continued Saturday heat could result in some stronger storms ahead of the front.