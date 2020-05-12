Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Bringing his daily COVID-19 briefing back to the Rochester region, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday “we start a new chapter,” in our state’s battle against the virus.

Speaking from the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus Wellness Center in Irondequoit, the governor said NY PAUSE, the state-mandated shutdown, expires Friday, and that reopening focus now shifts to localities and regions.

According to the governor’s office, the Rochester/Finger Lakes region has met all seven criteria standards in order to begin phase one of reopening.

Monroe County is hiring contact tracers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Within the Monroe County Health Department, contact tracing has been going on for years under John Owens and his team.

The focus was originally STD tracing. That has transitioned over to helping patients that tested positive with COVID19 figure out who they have come in contact with and potentially infected. “In the very, very beginning, we were going back 14 days prior to their symptom onset,” said Owens, “but of course as the cases ramped up, as you can imagine that’s going to get us a lot more contacts.”

There are now 152 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 1,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior. Of those 1,818 cases, 91 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Trillium Health has expanded its COVID-19 testing to a walk-in bases starting on Monday, at 259 Monroe Avenue.

While appointments are no longer required, they are still preferred. Times can be reserved by calling Trillium’s COVID-19 hotline at 585-545-7292. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Callers will speak with a registered nurse to schedule an appointment.

University of Rochester Medical Center executives hosted a media briefing Monday to address staffing furloughs during the coronavirus pandemic.

3,474 staff members, or around 19% of URMC’s workforce, will be furloughed. These are non-essential workers, a majority from administrative and IT Divisions.

Regional Transit Service is once again extending its temporary fare waiver — through June 7. The fare waiver first went into effect in late March, when the State of Emergency was declared.

Riders are asked to limit trips to essential travel only, wear masks and maintain a six foot distance on busses as well as the downtown transit center and at bus stops.

Most of our wet weather has come to an end tonight, and skies are in the process of clearing out. While that bodes will for sunshine tomorrow, it’ll help drive near record cold temperatures overnight.

Tuesday will remain cold under partly sunny skies with only an isolated rain/snow shower around. We’ll again contend with borderline freezing temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but that may very well be it. In fact, I think there’s an argument to be made that any snow mixing with rain over the next 24 hours could be the last we see of it until Fall. A warming trend is getting ready to kick in as our anomalously cold pattern starts to break. Temperatures will spike into the 60s by the end of the week with rain showers around, and our weekend is looking warm too. Our patience is about to be rewarded!