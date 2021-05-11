Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Police were called to the scene of a triple shooting on Monroe Avenue Monday night. One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators say three people were shot around 7:00 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Sumner Park.

A man has been arrested after a fatal crash that killed another man on the southside of Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Genesee Park Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. for the report of a crash. Upon arrival, they found four cars involved in the crash.

The FBI confirmed ransomware used to disable a vital fuel pipeline in the United States belongs to a notorious group that has infected other computer systems previously, known as DarkSide.

The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey. It delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

At the moment, though, officials said there is no fuel shortage.

MORE | More pain at the pump: AAA says don’t panic, cybersecurity expert talks pipeline attack

Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

Since sundown Monday when the cross-border attacks began, 24 Palestinians — including nine children — were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, Gaza health officials said. The Israeli military said 15 of the dead were militants. During the same period, Gaza militants fired more than 250 rockets toward Israel, injuring six Israeli civilians in a direct hit on an apartment building.

A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven eighth-grade students and a teacher — and leaving 21 others hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

Russian media said some students were able to escape the building during the attack, while others were trapped inside. Students were eventually evacuated to nearby kindergartens and collected by their families. Dozens of ambulances lined up at the entrance to the school after the attack, with access to the building fenced off by police.

After the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12-15 Monday, Monroe County officials said it would be available to that demographic later in the week.

“The Monroe County vaccination team and the Department of Public Health have been planning for this expected expansion for several days now, and are finalizing plans to begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year old residents as soon as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) concludes its meeting later this week,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a joint statement issued Monday.

The governor announced Monday that SUNY and CUNY boards will require vaccination for all in-person students combing back in the fall.

“The key to supercharging the vaccination rate: Eliminating excuses, increase access, and communicate the facts,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Local institutions, like the University of Rochester and the Rochester Institute of Technology, have already announced a vaccine requirement for on-campus learners in the fall semester.

Monday night, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a $986 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

Absent are the drastic cuts and deep deficits that defined recent budgets. In fact, the budget surpasses last year’s by around $58 million.

School leaders credit extra state and federal money, but acknowledged that money is a short-term fix.

The Skyview Park Apartments at the former Medley Centre is now accepting applications.

“To get into our housing lottery on June 8, all applications must be submitted by May 18,” an official with PathStone Corporation said in a statement.

Wegmans has recalled some of its bagged ice due to the “potential presence of foreign material.” Wegmans says there may be metal shavings in some 7-pound bags of ice.

Twitter announced a new feature called “Tip Jar” Thursday that will enable tweeters to pay others for inspiring, insightful and everything-in-between tweets.

According to Twitter, you’ll know an account is Tip Jar-enabled when you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. To pay them, simply tap the icon and the list of payment services the user has enabled will appear.

Amid growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association from studios, stars and large swaths of the film industry, NBC said Monday that will not air the Golden Globes in 2022, putting in doubt the viability of one of Hollywood’s oldest and most-watched award shows.

Criticism of the HFPA, which puts on the Globes and has been denounced for a lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates, reached such a pitch Monday that Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the press association’s headquarters, according to a person who was granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

Average highs in Rochester are now in the upper 60s. We’re nowhere near that ballpark. A mix of clouds and sunshine into our Monday afternoon complimented highs that failed to get out of the 50s. Partial clearing into the night will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s, cold enough for frost away from the lake.

UPDATE: Tonight’s launch has been scrubbed due to high winds. The launch will now be moved to Tuesday evening, same time same place. Keep an eye to the sky off to the southeast between 8:02-8:42pm. NASA’s rocket launch will again make an attempt to get off the ground, visible across WNY where enough clearing develops. This launch has been scrubbed multiple times for bad weather, so it’s not a sure fire bet.

Mixed skies will give way to afternoon scattered showers Tuesday as a potent shortwave rotates through the area. This will carry some very cold air aloft, allowing some graupel and even wet snowflakes to mix in across higher elevations into Tuesday night. Definitely not the most pleasant forecast now that we’re getting into the middle part of May. Thankfully, it’s about to get noticeably better.

A gradual moderating trends will build from there. Temperatures will climb with each passing day through the remainder of the workweek as sunshine returns by Wednesday. This will set the stage for what appears to be a major pattern shift that will allow a more long term period of spring warmth to establish itself across WNY.