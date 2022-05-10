ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Four occupied homes were struck by gunfire as a result of separate incidents across the city late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the first incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Parsells Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations.

At the scene, police located evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area, and an occupied house was hit. None of the two occupants inside were injured.

Officials were able to confirm a second occupied home situated on Parsells Avenue was struck by gunfire, in an update Tuesday. Inside were four people, including an 8 and 9-year-old child.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. and none of the residents were injured.

Around two hours later, officers were led to the 100 block of Ackerman Street for the several activations from ShotSpotter. Officials say evidence was found, and an occupied residence was struck by gunfire.

Inside were three adults and five children, ranging in age from 1 to 16. None were injured in the shooting. In relation to the investigation, a 19-year-old city resident was arrested after leaving the area of the incident in a suspicious vehicle. An illegal firearm was recovered and criminal charges are pending.

Police was again called into action approximately three hours later for a similar incident in the 400 block of Arnett Boulevard. Officers located an occupied home that had been struck by gunfire.

The five residents inside were not injured during the shooting, according to authorities.

Officials have yet to specify if these incidents are related. No other suspects were taken into custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

With arrests made in two of the six shootings Rochester saw on Mother’s Day, police see most gun violence occurring in the same neighborhoods, making for an adjustment to patrol tactics.

In the past year, the city has been given a bad reputation for record-breaking trends in homicides and shootings. But when you break down the data, almost all of it happens on a handful of streets.

To narrow down what communities are seeing the most with illegal gun trafficking, Rochester Police are partnering with Monroe County Deputies and State Police to increase patrols in areas with the most shootings.

“We’re looking at identifying offenders,” Lt. Greg Bello of Rochester Police said. “Known firearm-related offenders and getting those guns from those known offenders. So, we are looking at precision policing focusing on those people creating the issues.”

Out of all the zip codes in Rochester, three have experienced 72% of all the homicides so far in 2022. RPD reports almost shooting happens in just 11% of the city’s street segments. Showing public safety is strong. But some communities need more help.

“As a community, we all need to come together and try to help those areas to get out of this cycle of violence that keeps hitting them,” Lt. Bello continued. “Beyond a police department focus, they need a holistic approach from everybody.”

As Rochester Police increase its presence with partnering agencies, advisors for Mayor Malik Evans like Victor Saunders want people to know their communities can become safer places if they join programs aimed at counseling people to de-escalate disputes.

“It is not something that is taken lightly,” Saunders said. “We understand the fear and trauma of being brought up by someone’s home getting shot up. But if you call us at 585-428-HELP we might be able to put you in contact with individuals that can assist you.”

This new adjustment in patrolling certain areas of the city is also in part to RPD facing staff shortages. The department needs 90 more officers to police the city. Right now, 22 are set to graduate from the academy.

Fairport Baptist Homes, a non-profit provider of senior housing, services, and care for more than a century, is filing for bankruptcy.

Officials from Fairport Baptist Homes said in a statement to News 8 WROC Monday that this plan involves stabilizing the organization’s finances while continuing to operate.

“Like many nursing homes around the country, Fairport Baptist Homes has experienced significant pandemic-related financial operational challenges,” organization officials said in part in a Monday statement.

According to the statement, the organization will continue to implement “operational efficiencies,” and work with Friendly Senior Living to provide guidance during the bankruptcy process.

Officials say the vision for Fairport Baptist Homes, subject to approval by the bankruptcy court and the New York State Department of Health, will become a Friendly Senior Living community affiliate.

Fairport Baptist Homes officials say residents will continue to receive the “high quality, compassionate care for which the organization is known.”

A woman is in custody following a six-hour standoff with police on Pulteney Street in the Town of Geneva Monday night.

According to authorities, responding officers were led to 118 Pulteney Street around 7:40 p.m. after 911 calls for a domestic incident involving a woman who was in possession of a handgun.

Upon arrival, officials shut down Pulteney Street, between Washington Street and William Street, whilst a call was made for area residents to shelter in place. Police attempted to communicate with the woman, including a response by the Ontario County SWAT Team. Ultimately the standoff lasted around 5.5 hours.

The woman was eventually taken into custody at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. No injuries were reported to the subject or members of law enforcement.

Officials say the shelter in place was lifted at approximately 2 a.m. and police say there is no longer a danger to the public. Several firearms and a large amount of ammunition were also recovered from the home.

Gas prices in the U.S. are jumping back up to near-record highs. According to AAA, the average price across the country sits at $4.32 — up 20 cents compared to just a month ago.

Gas prices in New York on Monday are at about $4.50. A year ago, the average price in Rochester was just $2.96. Landon Thomas says right now, he feels like he’s paying double.

“Gas prices (are) going up! It’s crazy out here. You’re just trying to be the working man but — they just don’t let you do it,” Thomas said.

Matt Rapoza says much of this is built-up supply and demand issues, and global events are causing the pain at the pumps. “Well, you’ve got the situation in Ukraine and all the uncertainty that that causes,” he said.

Matt Roooda says he’s doing a bit of a mix-and-match at various stations.

“I’m going to fill up one gallon at Speedway, I am a rewards member card — but it’s just a lot cheaper at the Valero on North Goodman there so I’m going to head over there and fill up the rest of my tank,” he said.

A man who only wanted to be called the name ‘Ten’ says a couple of years ago gas prices weren’t breaking his bank account. In 2020 AAA had the US average at about $2.50 a gallon. He wants to know what gives?

“This is outrageous. I don’t know what’s going on with the gas prices. Prices went from $4.19 to what does that say? $4.69? Oh my God, man I just had to fill up my truck. It was $100. Before that it was $65. Before that, it was $45. What do they want to get out of me?! I don’t understand,” he said.

Sun, sun, and some more sun! Tuesday may starts off on the colder side of things, but that quickly changes once we get into the afternoon. Temperatures fly toward 75 degrees around 3 p.m.