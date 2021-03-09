Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Two people were hospitalized — one with life threatening injuries — after a shooting on Rohr Street on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Rohr Street, between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue, just after midnight. Upon arrival, they found two people were shot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off on a bill that limits his emergency pandemic powers Monday morning.

This process means Governor Cuomo can no longer sign new mandates on his own, like when he reduced capacity in restaurants, without approval from the state legislature.

However, there is a caveat. The governor is able to extend already existing directives like the mask mandate.

Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

Help is on the way.

That’s the message from Sen. Chuck Schumer following the U.S. Senate’s approval of the American Rescue Plan. Among the many stimulus measures included in the relief package — which still needs House approval and President Joe Biden’s signature — is $12.56 million for New York state’s government and $10.8 billion for counties, cities, towns and villages.

On Monday, investigators released the names of the teenager killed, and the law enforcement officers who fired their weapons in an incident in Jamesville, last Thursday.

The teen killed has been identified as Judson Albahm, 17, of DeWitt.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Friday that four SUNY-run Educational Opportunity Centers (EOCs) are now helping eligible New Yorkers schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Starting Monday, staff at EOCs in the Bronx, Syracuse, Rochester, and Troy will begin helping those who may not have access to a computer or internet, or struggling for any reason to navigate the appointment-making process. Additional EOCs are expected to sign on in the weeks to come.

As more jurisdictions join Texas, Mississippi and other states in lifting mask mandates and easing restrictions on businesses, many essential workers — including bartenders, restaurant servers and retail workers — are relieved by changes that might help the economy but also concerned they could make them less safe amid a pandemic that health experts warn is far from over.

Many business owners on the Mississippi Gulf Coast were glad Governor Tate Reeves decided to eliminate mask requirements, limits on seating in restaurants and most other binding restrictions. “But the workers themselves… especially ones that have pre-existing conditions, they’re scared right now,” Carney said.

California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening-day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.

The state on Friday relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues as a fall and winter surge seemed to be ending, with COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths plummeting and vaccination rates rising.

Tuesday starts mostly cloudy, but will transition to partly sunny into the afternoon with temperatures expected to warm into the 40s. The true warmth will build into Wednesday as the region finds itself embedded within the warm sector of a system off to our west. Our proximity to this front Wednesday likely buys us a window not only for warmth, but partial sunshine, especially early Wednesday.

Clouds will begin to thicken late Wednesday and give way to showers into Thursday. Even with the rain around, we’ll double up on the middle 60s both days.

Behind the front, temperatures will start to slide Friday into the weekend.