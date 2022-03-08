ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead after he was fatally shot on Peckham Street overnight Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to 25 Peckham Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male not breathing. Once at the scene they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say some type of altercation occurred with the victim and an unknown suspect prior to the shooting. At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident, according to officials.

Police records show this is the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.

Friday March 11 will mark exactly two years since Monroe County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“It wasn’t a matter of if, but when the virus would arrive here — and we’ve been preparing for this,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said of the first known local case.

Two years later and it appears the end, or “endemic,” is in sight.

It took a lot to get to this point. Seasonal spikes, emerging variants, renewed mandates and subsequent restriction lifts, isolation, quarantine, sickness, death, economic peril, glimmers of hope: Here’s a look back at all that happened then, and since, locally during the pandemic.

March 11, 2020 — 1st confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County

And so it began. Ten days after New York state’s first documented cases of coronavirus, Monroe County reported its first case. It was a man who flew into New York City from Rome, Italy. He then took a bus to Rochester.

This jumpstarted the pandemic locally, and events began to be canceled, including Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was to be held just two days after the initial COVID-19 case was reported.

Soon, concerts, sporting events, and gatherings would be canceled as the community waited for what was to come with so little known about the virus.

New York state’s indoor mask or vaccine requirement for indoor businesses and venues will be lifted effective Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during a COVID-19 briefing.

The mask requirement for schools, some health care facilities, and other settings, however, will remain in effect, according to the governor. She added counties, cities, and businesses will be allowed to make their own respective decisions for masking or vaccine requirements if they choose to do so.

Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Monroe Community College’s downtown Rochester campus Monday morning for a press conference to discuss the 2023 executive budget and specific investments included for the Finger Lakes region.

Local highlights of the proposed budget includes $100 million to fully fund the design and creation of the Inner Loop North transformation project, accelerate Phase Two of ROC the Riverway which includes a new state park at High Falls, plus more than $50 million for the Seneca Park Zoo and Frontier Field.

Gov. Hochul presented the $216 billion executive budget in January. She said it was a “responsible” budget that would pay dividends for future generations.

The governor said the executive budget calls for $216.3 billion in spending, aided by better than expected tax revenues and federal funding from coronavirus relief packages. The total spending proposal represents a 1.6% increase from the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

As part of the executive budget, the $100 million allocation for Inner Loop North remains a proposal pending approval from the state legislature.

“We are not waiting to make this a reality,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said. “This is not for the future, but right now. Gov. Hochul has not only spoke about it, but she has delivered. This is clearly the most significant investment in Rochester from the state in modern history. You would have to go back to Gov. Clinton and the building of the Erie Canal to this significant of an investment from the state. With the funding announced today for ROC the Riverway, Gov. Hochul has changed the conversation on the new vision of downtown from ‘if’ to ‘when.’”

The governor’s budget also calls for $10 million to help Frontier Field meet new stadium standards from the MLB, and $42.5 million for improvements to Seneca Park Zoo. Both Frontier Field and Seneca Park Zoo operate under the umbrella of Monroe County.

The Inner Loop East project is acclaimed as a major success by local leaders, and was recently featured in the New York Times as an achievement in removing urban highways to improve American cities.

City officials say filling in the eastern portion of the Inner Loop — with $22 million of public funding, and more than $230 million in private investment — included housing, retail, and an expansion to the Strong National Museum of Play. Officials say that success can be replicated as they turn their focus north.

Gov. Hochul also encouraged Rochester residents to submit comments and ideas for the proposed High Falls Star Park via email to ROCHighFallsPark@esd.ny.gov. To date, the state has announced $6 million in proposed funding for the establishment of this park.

A man in his 30s is dead after being struck on I-390 North in Gates Monday night.

Authorities responded to I-390 North near the Chili Avenue exit for the report of a pedestrian struck around 10 p.m. Deputies on the scene found a man that had been struck by multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say all vehicles involved in the incident stopped and cooperated during the investigation.

Speed and alcohol was not a factor in this incident, according to police.

Brighton police are investigating after a racist message was discovered at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Monday morning.

School officials say administrators were alerted around 7:45 a.m. of the message written in a bathroom that said “this school is filled with a bunch of [N-word]. Get out or else!”

They say Mercy will be conducting a full internal investigation as well.

The Brighton Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

According to officials, the school was open over the weekend for activities, so it is not known at this time if a person affiliated with Mercy was responsible for the racist message.

Snow flakes fall across the Rochester region this morning. Skies are expected to clear out by early afternoon hours as temperatures rise. Wednesday gets warmer with some rain showers ahead.