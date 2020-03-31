Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday March 31, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Officials announced there are now eight COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County and there are now 257 confirmed cases locally, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Of the 257 confirmed cases, 42 are hospitalized and 25 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are now 66,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Monday.

Of the 66,497 cases, 9,517 people have required hospitalization with 2,352 patients are in the ICU. To date, 4,204 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from New York state hospitals. To date, there has been 1,218 COVID-19 deaths in New York state.

An employee of the City of Rochester has been diagnosed with COVID-19 — just days after involvement with the distribution of grab-and-go meals at the Carter Street R-Center.

The employee is an Ontario County resident. This is the second city employee to be diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say the employee last worked March 25, and didn’t have any symptoms until the following day. The worker did not go to work that day.

A staff member of the Monroe Community Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, none of the residents on the unit where the staff member worked are exhibiting symptoms of infection. In consultation with the Monroe County Department of Public Health, however, we have placed all residents in the unit into isolation. The residents will remain in their private rooms for 14 days. Their families have been notified.”

— Executive Health Director of Monroe Community Hospital Colleen Rose said in a statement.

Universal masking procedures will take effect Tuesday evening at University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional. The move is the latest of several actions local health systems have taken to help flatten the curve of Covid-19.

According to health officials, all medical providers, staff and visitors in these facilities will be required to wear a surgical mask at all times in public and in clinical areas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s likely there will be a second coronavirus outbreak in the fall.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases answered a few questions during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Monday. It came a day after President Donald Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines through April.

Fauci said he anticipates coronavirus will be cyclical and return in the fall because of its degree of transmissibility.

Low pressure parked nearby will keep our weather unsettled for the time being. Both today and tomorrow will feature a wealth of cloud along with some spotty light rain during the first part of today.

Breezes will be cool coming in from the northeast. That flow off of Lake Ontario will serve as a reminder as to how chilly Lake Ontario’s water can be this time of year.

The forecast will begin to improve toward the middle part of the week as drier air allows sunshine to return Wednesday and continue for a few days from there. Early indications suggest a warmer flavor to our weekend and into next week. Spring fans, rejoice!