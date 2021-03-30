Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

A teenager was killed late on Monday during a shooting on the northeast side of the City of Rochester.

16-year old Jordan Coleman was killed during a shooting around 11:30 p.m. around Clifford Avenue and Arbutus Street.

President Joe Biden announced Monday that 90% of adults in the United States will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home by April 19.

Biden also announced that the number of pharmacies in the federal vaccination program will double from 17,000 to 40,000 by April 19. The retail pharmacies are located in close proximity to most Americans and have experience delivering vaccines like the flu shots.

A two story home is severely damaged after a fire in Rochester.



The Rochester Fire Department responding to Oneida street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the fire was under control in about 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and officials say the house is not livable.

New York state is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in a major way, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

All New Yorkers 30 years and older will be eligible to begin scheduling vaccine appointments starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. Most recently, the age cutoff was for the 50-plus age group.

Furthermore, the governor says universal eligibility will go into effect for all New Yorkers over the age of 16 on April 6, nearly a month ahead of President Joe Biden’s nationwide deadline.

The Rochester Public market will open with adjusted hours leading up to Easter.

Tuesday through Thursday, the outdoor shopping venue will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Saturday, the market will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rochester City Council voted 5-3 to approve the city’s police reform plan Monday.

The three councilmembers who voted “no” included Mary Lupien, Mitch Gruber and current mayoral candidate Malik Evans. Councilmember Jose Peo did not cast a vote on the measure.

The vote comes with less than week before the April 1 deadline for all law enforcement agencies in New York state to submit their community-approved police form plans, due to an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer.

The garbage truck driver accused of killing a man in Gates is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say 31-year-old, Jerry Moore, was driving a garbage truck while watching a video on his cell phone when he rear-ended a car driven by Paul Laudico on February 3.

The Buffalo Bills’ stadium has a new name: Highmark Stadium.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY will take over the naming rights after the stadium went eight months without a sponsor, News 4 has confirmed. The stadium was known simply as Bills Stadium last season after New Era Cap Company asked to be released from its contract in July.

New York City Council voted to pass a resolution effectively ending qualified immunity for police officers accused of civil rights violations, lawmakers announced Thursday.

The rule is meant “to ensure that officers who violate Constitutional rights in the course of a search and seizure or by the use of excessive force are not entitled to qualified immunity,” legislators said.

The council created a new local civil right providing protections against unreasonable search and seizure and excessive force.

A bill that will permit family members to visit loved ones residing in long term care facilities during the pandemic has been signed into law.

According to Assemblymember Harry Bronson, his bill — which allows designated personal caregivers and compassionate care visitors at nursing homes and residential care facilities — was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

This seems like a really good way to make any dog “man’s best friend.”

Oscar Mayer announced via social media that it’s going to be giving away shoelaces that smell like bacon to mark the re-release of Nike’s Air Max 90 Bacon shoes.

The shoelaces even look like strips of bacon.

Buckle up, WNY. We’re in for a bumpy ride.

Under the influence of high pressure and southerly flow, temperatures will surge Tuesday toward 70 degrees. That’s a rapid switch from cold to warm, and it’ll be followed by a rapid switch in the other direction. Savor the Tuesday forecast. Wednesday will be different. A cold front will slide through the region early Wednesday, allowing showers to overspread WNY. Temperatures Wednesday morning will climb into the 50s ahead of the front, but drop through the 40s from there. That cold front is phase number one of a very complicated setup moving forward into Wednesday night and Thursday.

APRIL FOOLS’ SNOWSTORM? I’m all about April Fools’ pranks, but I fear I won’t be granted an opportunity to have some fun this year. Behind our Wednesday cold front, an approaching chunk of mid level energy is slated to give birth to a ripple of low pressure along that now cleared front. That presents an intriguing range of forecast options as colder air progressively spills in late Wednesday. If a fresh wave of energy does indeed develop, moisture could again surge back into the area Wednesday night, likely in the form of wet snow.

This could present an opportunity for accumulating snow to fall Wednesday night into Thursday across WNY, the extent of which predicated on exact timing/track/moisture amounts.

IS THIS FORECAST LOCKED IN? Hard no. It’s still Monday. We’re talking about a forecast still a good 2-3 days out. While snow in April is not necessarily unusual, it presents with many more forecast challenges than a similar forecast in the heart of Winter, especially when considering the temperature profile of the atmosphere. While confidence is increasing that we’ll deal with at least some form of wet snow, the exact details remain unknown at this time. I’d like to see more model confidence in the exact placement of cyclogenesis late Wednesday. If this occurs farther east, most of the accumulating snow stays east of Rochester. I also need to see better agreement in just how strong this low wants to get, with a better feel for just how much cold air will be able to get pulled into the backside of the system. Several small scale features that could enhance snow banding remain unknown at this time. Are we talking exclusively higher terrain snow or will it be cold enough for everyone to get in on the fun? See what I mean…lots of questions.

So is this a snowstorm? It is far too early to get into those weeds. There are paths where very little ends up happening. There are also paths where parts of the area could be shoveling/plowing. Higher resolution guidance will be coming on board over the next 24 hours and will help illustrate a clearer picture of how things could unfold. We’ll be monitoring these trends closely to see just how much of joking mood Mother Nature might be in. Stay tuned.