Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday March 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city, police said as they searched for injured people. As of 5:45 a.m. CT, 6 deaths were being reported by local officials.

Authorities pleaded with people to stay indoors, at least until daybreak could reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees. Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs.

While many experts are still learning about the COVID-19 coronavirus, some people in Monroe County have questions, many are calling into local pharmacies and some in our area are seeing a rush for medical supplies.

Every since the coronavirus started making headlines, places like Danwin’s Pharmacy have been hit with tons of questions from worried customers.

The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day on the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Instead of one state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of the country with all types of voters.

While Super Tuesday won’t necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on the day to recover. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s contests: THE STATES Fourteen states hold primaries on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas, the two biggest delegate hauls of the entire primary season. California offers 415 delegates and Texas 228. In total, more than 1,300 delegates will be up for grabs, about a third of the total available in the race to the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 15 overdoses over the weekend, four of which were fatal.

“We have none of them are under the same roof so it’s not like we can say they purchased the same drugs,” Deputy Mike Favata said.

Favata, who is part of the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, said the victims were all different ages, different places and as of now it doesn’t seem there is any connection between them.

A judge has approved former New York Congressman Chris Collins’ request to relay his prison sentence.

The judge agreed and now the date of his surrender is pushed back to April 21.

Earlier this year, Collins was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison in connection with his insider trading case.

Rochester’s top temp yesterday was impressive with the thermometer reaching a high of 53 degrees. Temperatures today won’t far off that mark as the mild theme for the start of this week continues.

Look for the murk of the morning to give way to showers giving us yet another wet afternoon drive. Temperatures will again be near 50 degrees in many spots.

There won’t be much going on Wednesday and Thursday, but active weather returns Friday. A rain/snow mix will turn to all snow later Friday and could offer what would end up being our only chance at any snow accumulation for the week. Early indications suggest accumulations would be on the lower end of the spectrum, but a fresh round of colder air will lock in for the start of the weekend.