ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Rochester police officials say four people involved in a series of robberies, shootings, and a murder in the city last fall have been charged in multiple indictments from a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Those indicted include:

Quincy Brumfield, 20-years-old of Rochester

Robert Perdue Jr., 21-years-old of Rochester

James Lee Scott Jr., 19-years-old of Rochester

Matthew Williams, 32-years-old of Rochester

Police say all four were involved in a number of crimes on November 25 and November 26 last year, including several robberies, assaults, and an armed carjacking attempt that turned deadly.

“During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the same individuals were responsible for terrorizing multiple victims, in a matter of hours, traveling throughout the City of Rochester in a stolen vehicle,” Rochester police officials said in a statement Monday.

Use the story link above to read a summary of each crime outlined in these indictments.

The deal is done and the Buffalo Bills will be getting a new stadium, ensuring the NFL franchise stays in Western New York for decades to come.

The Bills, New York State, and Erie County announced Monday a joint public-private agreement for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

Officials from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced a $600 million investment from the state and a $250 million investment from Erie County. The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of the cost.

“I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions – how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?” Governor Hochul said. “I’m pleased that after months of negotiations, we’ve come out with the best answers possible – the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates.”

They say the 1973 construction of Highmark Stadium was 100% publicly financed, as was the 1998 renovation and training facility. They say 73% of the 2013 renovation was publicly financed, adding that the deal announced Monday includes 60.7% of public financing, which they say is “well below other recent NFL stadium deals in comparable markets.”

The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners meetings in Florida. Owners were scheduled to vote on the proposal as well as approve granting the Bills what’s called a $200 million G4 loan to go toward construction costs.

Under the G4 program rules, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula would be required to at least match the loan.

According to state officials, the 30-year agreement includes the construction of a new stadium with at least 60,000 seats in Orchard Park.

Nearly half of all children in Rochester live in poverty according to the U.S Census Bureau. That ranks second highest in the nation of areas with a population of 100,000 or more.

Only Syracuse has a higher childhood poverty rate than Rochester among mid to large size cities.

Local non-profits are disappointed but explain this is nothing new after decades of economic and political systems working against average families.

Those with the Children’s Agenda in Rochester like Pete Nabozni found poverty worsened for families after the housing market crashed in 2008.

It’s been difficult to recover with housing still unaffordable to many and crime plaguing families.

“It’s been a persistent problem in this community that really limits a lot of positive outcomes for young people,” Nabozni said. “Because childhood poverty is associated with all sorts of lifelong problems. Whether it’s worse health outcomes, worse educational outcomes, involvement in the Criminal Justice System.”

The U.S Census Bureau calculates 48.2% of all children in Rochester live in poverty.

But Jerome Underwood with Action for a Better Community argues political and economic systems need to change for parents to get that rate down.

“Just about every economic category you look at has the same disparities in terms of the levels of employment for people of color,” Underwood said. “They also need to change their practices to make sure employment is fair and equitable.”

Within that 48.2% of all children in Rochester living in poverty, the majority come from Black and Latino families according to the Children’s Agenda. Highlighting racial disparities during economic hardships.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing which happened on Doran Street Monday.

According to police, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Officers responding to a 911 call in the area found a male with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not released any information about the age of the victim.

Interstate 81 northbound is still closed Tuesday morning after a deadly pile-up in Schuylkill County involving more than 50 cars.

Monday morning a snow squall led to white-out conditions and slick roads leaving drivers in a dangerous situation which then led to a multi-car pile-up. State troopers say more than 50 cars were involved in this major crash. Smoke was billowing from the scene.

Officials say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Some by ambulance and some via helicopter. The people who were not injured were taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the nearby Highbridge Business Park and then taken to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville to be reunited with family members.

One woman says it was frightening.

“I couldn’t see anything I was just hearing banging around me. Then I heard a really loud boom that’s when black smoke came up from the tanker truck that blew up, that’s when I knew it was really bad,” said Lillie Weaver, Hershey.

Tuesday starts off chilly with temperatures struggling to get out of the teens this morning. The sun pops up at noon and propels us up to high 30s — sparking a warming trend expected to peak on Thursday.