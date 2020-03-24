Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 24

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 24

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 81 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine

At this time there 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Monday afternoon.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 12 people have required hospital treatment and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Testing for COVID-19 is a growing challenge for Monroe County

Testing, hospital beds, and medical equipment are needed to handle the growing outbreak in our area and Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said we aren’t where he’d like us to be.

“The capacity for testing is still not where we would like it to be. If I had our way, we would test far more individuals then we currently are and the consequences of that of course is we are now under-reporting the total number of cases here in the county,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner.

Senators push for remote voting as COVID-19 infection worries rise

 Senators still on Capitol Hill are pushing to allow remote voting so they can continue their work, but not risk their health.

“We should not be physically present on this floor at this moment,” Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin said.

With Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul testing positive for COVID-19, and at least four other Republican senators in self-quarantine, Durbin says the Senate must change the way it does business.

Sheriff sheds light on new social distancing law

Last night, the New York State PAUSE Executive Order became our new reality. 

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is also adjusting. “This is so brand new; it’s coming out so fast even law enforcement’s trying to understand it,” Baxter said Monday.

Stores offering alternative hours specifically for senior citizens

Walmart: open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday just for senior citizens

Tops: every Tuesday and Thursday, open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for those 60 and older.

Target: the first hour every Wednesday will be for vulnerable guests

The Dollar General: the first hour each day dedicated for senior citizens

Weather forecast: Clouds slowly break for some sun, milder today

Today’s weather will be quiet across all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Clouds will be stubborn to leave us through the first part of the day, but by afternoon, we should see some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures today will largely be in the lower 40s.

The forecast ahead involves several shots/glancing blows with more rain, possibly mixed with snow at times. Rain is expected Wednesday with a few showers again building later Thursday as temperatures soar to around 60 degrees Thursday. Scattered rain/snow pops back in later Friday into Saturday. All things considered, it’s active, but there’s nothing substantial to get worked up about. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss