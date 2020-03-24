Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

At this time there 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Monday afternoon.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 12 people have required hospital treatment and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Testing, hospital beds, and medical equipment are needed to handle the growing outbreak in our area and Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said we aren’t where he’d like us to be.

“The capacity for testing is still not where we would like it to be. If I had our way, we would test far more individuals then we currently are and the consequences of that of course is we are now under-reporting the total number of cases here in the county,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County, Public Health Commissioner.

Senators still on Capitol Hill are pushing to allow remote voting so they can continue their work, but not risk their health.

“We should not be physically present on this floor at this moment,” Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin said.

With Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul testing positive for COVID-19, and at least four other Republican senators in self-quarantine, Durbin says the Senate must change the way it does business.

Last night, the New York State PAUSE Executive Order became our new reality.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is also adjusting. “This is so brand new; it’s coming out so fast even law enforcement’s trying to understand it,” Baxter said Monday.

Walmart: open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday just for senior citizens

Tops: every Tuesday and Thursday, open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for those 60 and older.

Target: the first hour every Wednesday will be for vulnerable guests

The Dollar General: the first hour each day dedicated for senior citizens

Today’s weather will be quiet across all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Clouds will be stubborn to leave us through the first part of the day, but by afternoon, we should see some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures today will largely be in the lower 40s.

The forecast ahead involves several shots/glancing blows with more rain, possibly mixed with snow at times. Rain is expected Wednesday with a few showers again building later Thursday as temperatures soar to around 60 degrees Thursday. Scattered rain/snow pops back in later Friday into Saturday. All things considered, it’s active, but there’s nothing substantial to get worked up about.