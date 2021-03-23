Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A dirt bike driver is dead and his passenger is in critical condition after a crash along Hudson Avenue at Avenue D.

According to police, the dirt bike was headed south on Hudson Avenue around 7:00 p.m. when it passed a number of vehicles on the right and drove into the Avenue D intersection, hitting a sedan.

An 18-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting on the southside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cottage Street and Sawyer Street around 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Tuesday marks one year since Daniel Prude’s encounter with the Rochester Police Department.

Now, Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan responded to a City Council resolution urging the RPD to fire the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death.

In a written statement, Herriott-Sullivan said she expects the RPD’s internal investigation to finish in April, at which point any potential departmental charges would be filed.

Ten people have died, including a police officer, in a Colorado supermarket shooting, authorities said.

The officer was identified late Monday as 51-year-old Officer Eric Talley, one of the first on the scene. Ofc. Talley has been a member of the department since 2010.

“My heart goes out to the victims of this incident and I’m grateful to the police officers who responded,” said BPD Chief Maris Herold.

Earlier Monday, the governor toured Grace Baptist Church in Westchester County where he announced the age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines was dropping from 60-plus to 50-plus, beginning Tuesday.

“Tomorrow morning, 50 and above, make your appointment and get your vaccine,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Officials from the governor’s office say New York’s distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

As a way to limit the number of people moving into a migrant camp just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the city of Tijuana announced plans to build a fence around the perimeter of the camp.

It’s estimated that 40 percent of migrants living at the campsite are children, according to a city of Tijuana social agency. One estimate places the campsite’s total population at 1,500 people.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer visited Ithaca on Monday saying “help is on the way to the Southern Tier” in the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.

Schumer spoke outside of Cinemapolis and promoted the “Save Our Stages” provision that includes “an additional $1.25 billion for independent live venues, performing arts organizations, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions and included a critical fix that allows venues to access a PPP loan and a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, deducting the PPP loan amount from the grant amount.”

The Syracuse University women’s basketball team is showing off their moves as they go dancing in the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday, the team knocked off South Dakota State in its first tournament game.

Next up they’ll face #1-seeded UConn Tuesday at 9 p.m. That game will air on ESPN.

Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind so-called vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season.

Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing various versions of the vaccine passports, also called health certificates or travel passes.

There can be a huge temptation to see the check as bonus money that we can simply spend, says Michael H. Baker, a certified financial planner with Vertex Capital Advisors in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“But let’s be prudent. Maybe the best thing for you to do is to replenish your emergency fund,” he says. “Maybe you need to pay down that credit card that you’ve been using to bridge yourself through inconsistent income.”

It’s showtime! AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26.

AMC said that more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening beginning on Friday. California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday. The Leawood, Kansas-based company is preparing to resume operations at the rest of its California locations once the proper local approvals are in place. AMC previously opened more than 500 of its theaters elsewhere around the country.

NASA researchers are looking into multiple reports of meteors seen from New York to Florida overnight.

At least one was visible in last night’s clear sky over Western New York.

Julie in Cheektowaga captured the fireball from her home’s security camera.

March doesn’t get a whole lot better than this in Rochester.

Clear skies and mild air will linger into our Monday evening, aided by continued light southerly flow. Clear days are warm, clear nights often cold this time of year. Temperatures will drop fairly quickly through the 40s overnight before we get an opportunity to do it all over again tomorrow. Tuesday looks great with abundant sunshine and highs into the upper 60s.

An area of low pressure will pass well to our west on Wednesday, allowing us to remain on the warm side of the prevailing pattern. A few showers will accompany an increase in cloud cover, but we should still be able to take a run at 70 degrees. We’re mainly dry through much of Thursday with highs into the lower 70s before a fresh area of low pressure nudges northward. This time around, the low will be much closer to WNY, allowing widespread rain to develop into Thursday night and early Friday. We’ll have to keep an eye on wind gusts with this one as 50+ mph potential appears to be on the table.

There could even be a touch of wet snow at the backside of that system into Friday night.

Cooler weather returns for the weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry, but Sunday will feature another round of moisture that could fall as either rain or wet snow depending on the exact track. It’s all Spring for much of the workweek, but Winter might not be done with us just yet.