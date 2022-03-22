ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Authorities say two Rochester store clerks were charged with rape, among other offenses, after allegedly locking a juvenile female inside a corner store near Central Park and sexually assaulting her.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a private residence on March 19 around 3:20 p.m. for the report of sexual assault.

Investigators found that a juvenile female had gone inside a store located on 95 Central Park, and was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside, according to police.

Officials say both store clerks were taken to custody with no incident. Police were able to also recover a Glock 9mm handgun which was loaded with 48 rounds in a drum-style magazine.

Police warned Monday that information gathered indicated that there may be more victims associated with the two suspects involved in this crime.

According to authorities, both suspects are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

A Rochester man is charged with murder in connection to a homicide on East Ridge Road overnight.

Officers responded to 165 East Ridge road around midnight Monday for the report of a male that was shot.

Authorities say officers found 42-year-old Desmin Diggs with a gunshot wound to the torso and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police, 46-year-old Shawn Appleberry got in an argument with Diggs and shot him.

Officials say Appleberry is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. This was the 16th homicide in the City of Rochester so far in 2022.

An engineer from Rochester is the next local to compete on the JEOPARDY! stage. Mihir Nene takes up the buzzer March 22.

Nene will join other Rochesterians who have competed, including Emily Budd, former English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter, as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “Alex, you’re being insensitive.”

A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man Monday of murder and more in connection with a 2020 homicide that happened in a local grocery store.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, 29-year-old Alexander Laureano was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, second and second-degree attempted robbery in connection to the death of Chernet Tiruneh.

It was April 28, 2020, when Rochester police officers responded to Chappa’s Groceries for the report of a person shot. Once on scene officers discovered the store’s clerk, Tiruneh, was found dead from the shooting.

Laureano was later identified as a suspect and in March 2021, nearly a year after Tirunheh’s death, he was arrested.

“Chernet Tiruneh, was a staple and cherished member of this community, especially in the Beechwood neighborhood,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Chernet immigrated from Ethiopia and worked at his store every single day to provide for his family. Alexander Laureano’s despicable actions took away a beloved and hardworking man from his family for a quick attempt at money.”

Laureano is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 where he faces the possibility of life in prison.

No doubt many of you remember the past two years and all the restrictions at weddings with limited capacity, no dancing, social distancing, negative COVID testing, and more.

As rules continue to loosen, demand for weddings across the nation is hitting a 40-year high according to various reports.

Chris Grocki of the iconic Historic German House in Rochester’s South Wedge Neighborhood is the wedding venue of choice for many in the region and says the nationwide trend is resonating locally.

“2022 is kind of the year people are .. they’re back. They’re comfortable,” he said.

Christen Brambley was supposed to get married in 2020. Her wedding date, like many others, was pushed forward.

“Maybe since I had to postpone it a couple of times, that’s the reason people are [doing the same thing], there are so many weddings,” Brambley said.

Grocki says everything good is worth the wait.

“So here we are: People are being incredibly gracious now that they’re back,” he said.

When it comes to pricing, Grocki says that’s an issue impacting every part of life right now, but the cost for a wedding here is still reasonable.

Grocki says if you’re planning a wedding, they will likely never turn a couple down, however:

“It’s first come, first serve when it comes to dates, so we’ll always work with clients who approach us first,” he said. “We’ll try to work with anybody to make their dream date come true if possible.”

The sun trend transitions into Tuesday with comfortable temperatures of high 30s in the morning before their peak at 42 degrees. Clouds fill in toward 4 p.m. ahead of partial rain showers early Wednesday.