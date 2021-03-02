Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of America’s most prominent governors, is facing one of the most serious challenges of his decade in office following claims he sexually harassed at least two women who worked for him, and a third woman at a 2019 wedding reception.

Three puppies and two larger dogs were rescued from a house fire on Bay Street in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. and upon arrival, first companies reported heavy fire showing from the rear of the house.

Responding firefighters were able to rescue the animals from the housefire. In addition to the home, the fire also involved “a large metal commercial building,” according to officials.

A security guard at Greece Athena High School was celebrated Monday, after using the Heimlich maneuver to save a choking student.

Greece Central Schools Director of Security Steve Chatterton shared security footage of security guard Robin Cooper’s fast response on Twitter, saying “Training pays off.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes a huge toll on our lives and the economy, consumer watchdogs say it’s enabling scammers to drain our wallets.

The New York Attorney General released her “Top 10 Consumer Frauds” for 2020, and number one on the list was internet-related scams, which also tops the Better Business Bureau’s risk index.

The average price of gasoline continued to rise last week, climbing 7.5 cents per gallon to $2.72, according to GasBuddy data. That’s the highest level the company has tracked since the pandemic began.

The national average price of diesel jumped 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $2.93 per gallon.

Rochester had wind gusts in excess of 45 mph late yesterday and into the night. The peak gust at the Airport: 47 mph. Winds were even stronger along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Tuesday starts cold with low temperatures in the teens and subzero wind chills. Sunshine should emerge by the afternoon with temperatures surging into the upper 20s, so extra layers will be a must. This will kick off what looks like a mostly dry stretch at least through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds across much of the U.S.

Wednesday is looking like the best day of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures bouncing up into the 40s. A downward trend will begin from there.

Depending on how winds set up, a back-door cold front could approach Thursday and Friday. This will mean declining temperatures through this period into the 30s, 20s, and even teens for overnight lows. Snow showers will be possible off a weak lake response Friday and Saturday, indicated by the precipitation chances. Expect a slow warm up heading further into March with no big storms in the forecast.

