Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 17

As coronavirus continues to dominate headlines locally and beyond, it’s important to isolate what is fact, and what is fiction.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 950, and the governor also announced a tri-state effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor’s office number of confirmed cases differs from our local department of health. State officials say there are nine confirmed cases in Monroe County, local officials say there are ten.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rep. Joe Morelle and officials from the United Way of Greater Rochester, as well as officials from the Rochester Area Community Foundation joined for a press conference Monday.

During the press conference, Bello announced there is one additional confirmed case locally of COVID-19, bringing Monroe County’s total to 11 at this time.

Doctors in our area are continuing to test patients for COVID-19 but resources are limited. Rochester General Hospital is currently processing 100 tests per day and they have processed over 200 tests total as of Monday.

The biggest thing doctors want the public to know is to call your primary care provider before you do anything else. If you don’t have one, you can call 922-CARE which will connect you directly with a nurse. By calling ahead, your doctor can talk to you about your symptoms and determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

