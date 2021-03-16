Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, March 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A house is Rochester appears to be a “total loss” after a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to Berlin Street around 2:21 a.m., for the report of a house and a car on fire.

Upon arrival, responding firefighters said a car and whole side of the house was fully involved in flames.

A man has been hospitalized and charged with DWI after a crash on Lake Avenue on Monday. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responding to the area around 11:30 p.m.

U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.

Even as more teachers receive vaccinations, the distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space. But amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together, states including Illinois and Massachusetts are allowing 3 feet of distance, and others including Oregon are considering it.

The governor said the state’s No. 1 priority presently is focusing on vaccinating New Yorkers. He said the vaccination process has gone well so far, but there’s a long way to go and he said the mass vaccination centers are helping turn the tide in the war against coronavirus.

The governor also said that since he’s now eligible for the vaccine in the 60+ age group, he would be getting his shot soon.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has opened an online form for non-residential, food service site operators to notify the department of upcoming large gathering events, such as wedding receptions.

Per current New York state guidelines, venues may host gatherings of up to 150 people of 50% capacity of the space, whichever is less. So a venue like the Winter Garden in downtown Rochester, which has space for 600 people or so under normal circumstances, would be limited to 150 people or 25% capacity.

Rochester Police Department officials announced two policy changes Monday regarding a duty to intervene and a ban on chokeholds. These policies take effect immediately, according to RPD Capt. Mark Mura.

“The Rochester Police Department formally announces it is developing a series of new and revised policies which will be released to the public over the course of the next few weeks,” Capt. Mura said in a Monday press release. “These policy changes are part of Department’s commitment to better serving our community and are the result of a careful and extensive review of the existing policies. Two policy updates have now been completed, including Duty to Intervene and Chokeholds. These policies were rolled out to officers today and take effect immediately.”

While lawmakers from both parties have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of sexual harassment accusations by several women, a majority of those surveyed in a new Siena College poll say the governor should not resign.

The poll reports 50% of voters say Cuomo should not resign, to 35% who say he should.

President Joe Biden is planning to execute the first major tax hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The increase would be used to help pay for the longterm economic program that will be a follow-up to Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package — called the American Rescue Plan — which he signed into law Thursday.

New York state’s quarantine rules are being lifted for domestic travel beginning April 1, just in time for spring break and summer travel.

Lynn DiMaria is the general manager of DiMaria Travel. She said since the vaccine came out and now with the travel restrictions lifted, more people are calling.

The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website is working already for some who are eligible to receive the third stimulus checks.

The tool, originally set to go live on Monday, is working as of Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

TurboTax and H&R Block have confirmed the Internal Revenue Service has correct bank account information for all of its customers and no issues are expected to impact the stimulus check direct deposits.

Earlier this year, a glitch impacted TurboTax customers that delayed stimulus check direct deposits. In a statement, the company said the IRS has accurate bank account information for all its customers.

The New York State Board of Regents acted on a series of emergency regulations to allow for exemptions to 2021 diploma requirements. According to the Board these revisions are associated with the June 2021 and August 2021 Regents Examinations.

The Board of Regents emergency actions included cancelling the August 2021 Regents Exams. Additionally the Board stated that is the U.S. Department of Education denied the exemption, only four of the June 2021 Regents will be administered, Session One of the Grades 3-8 English Language Art and Math Tests will be required, and only the one-session Written Test component of the Grades 4 and 8 Science Tests will be administered.

It’s now been more than two months since a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, leaving five people dead and the FBI continues to search for suspects from that day.

Many others, however, were taken into custody in the days that followed the insurrection. Here is the latest in their cases:

Much like yesterday the day today starts out on the cold side. Unlike yesterday, you’ll encounter a cloudy sky through the day. We sacrifice that bright sun for a bit of a temperature rebound with highs back into the 40s in most spots. Cloud cover will continue to thicken up from there as weakening low pressure passes to our south. Weak lift will result in scattered patches of precipitation tomorrow, and the temperature profile will need to be watched closely. For Rochester, we’ll likely see a few sprinkles or flurries developing into the afternoon. Temperatures largely above freezing likely prevents any snowflakes from sticking. I suppose a brief dusting across higher terrain won’t be impossible, but that should about do it. South of Rochester, higher elevations (especially into Wyoming county) could see just enough surface cold air hanging tight to support a light period of freezing rain/freezing drizzle. This could result in a very light glaze of ice on some elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. Impacts are expected to remain low-end and precipitation tapers beyond the afternoon.

Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures well into the 40s with only a sprinkle/flurry or two around. Our next system arrives later Thursday. Models have trended northward with a shield of precipitation vs. yesterday, suggesting a wetter forecast. We’ll need to monitor the northward extend of that precipitation. A more northerly surge, we deal with rain and higher elevation wet snow. A more southerly track, not much ends up happening. Same deal here, temperatures will need to be monitored with regard to precip type.

Long range models strongly point toward a sharply warmer pattern this weekend and especially into next week. Spring arrives this weekend, so the timing is perfect!