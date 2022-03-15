ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Two people are dead, including a Rochester police officer, New York State Police officials announced Monday.

According to state police officials, 35-year-old Janet Jordan of Rochester was found dead inside a house on Wetmore Park.

Melvin Williams, a 43-year-old Rochester police officer who was identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation earlier Monday, was later found dead inside a vehicle at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.

Mayor Malik Evans’ office contacted state police shortly before 8 a.m. Monday about a potential homicide involving a city employee at a residence on Wetmore Park, off of Lyell Avenue in the city.

City officials say the victim worked as a telecommunicator in the City of Rochester’s Emergency Communications Department for 11 years and was also an instructor in the city’s Pathways to Public Safety Program. According to Mayor Evans, Jordan was a “beloved and respected colleague.”

Evans said the person of interest, Williams, was an RPD sergeant with 14 years of experience.

“I thank our partners in State and County law enforcement for their support this morning in the investigation into the homicide of a valued City employee,” Evans said in part in a Monday evening statement. “I offer my sincere condolences to all of those impacted by this tragic situation. I have made grief counselors and mental health services available to all city employees.”

State police officials say this “active criminal investigation is ongoing.”

Details remain limited at this time.

An occupied house was struck by gunshots near Clifford Avenue overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the 500 block of Clifford Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:20 a.m. Once at the scene, police located evidence that gunshots were fired in the area.

According to investigators, a house occupied by two adults and three children had been hit by gunfire.

No-one inside the residence was injured during this incident. There are no suspects in custody.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the grand opening of Donuts Delite West at 674 West Ridge Road.

The family of Donuts Delite founder Robert Malley, current owner Nick Semeraro, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and others will be on hand to ring in the new era for the business.

Salvatore “Soccer Sam” Fantauzzo, the owner of Salvatore’s Pizzeria, purchased the property in 2009 and reopened the shop in 2010.

Officials announced Donuts Delite would be expanding to the West Ridge Road site back in January 2020, but the opening was delayed to the pandemic.

“COVID delays with equipment and more has been a challenge,” Semeraro said. “I’m excited for Monday’s grand opening, our new Donuts Delite West looks amazing.”

“I love Rochester history and it’s so great that we are able to turn the famous Dog House Bar back to its original use as a donut shop,” Fantauzzo said.

The original Donuts Delite at the corner of Culver Road and Empire Boulevard was operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005.

“It is always a great day when we can celebrate the opening of another small business,” said Mayor Evans. “I am proud that the City of Rochester was able to work with Donuts Delite and provide a grant towards working capital. Small businesses are our economic engines and an important source of jobs within the city. And as more businesses invest and succeed in Rochester, others will see the potential for their own success.”

Donuts Delite estimates that it will ultimately provide 40 full and part-time jobs at the West Ridge Road location, according to city officials.

A big boost in federal government funding is coming to the northeast part of Rochester and other Finger Lakes communities.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) hosted a press conference in Rochester Monday afternoon.

Sen. Schumer said Rochester and the Finger Lakes region will receive more than $200 million from the bipartisan omnibus spending package. Congress passed the $1.5 trillion package this week, capping off months of negotiations over how to fund the government through the fiscal year.

Officials say $400,000 will be awarded to the Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance for construction to begin to renovate an old synagogue into a $3.3 million, 11,000 square-foot facility to serve the neighborhood. They say the new performing arts center will give residents in Northeast Rochester access to world-class music, dance, theatre, and education opportunities free of charge.

According to Schumer, another $400,000 is also going to the Ibero-American Development Corporation for equitable homeownership. This program aims to offer residents new financial backing and knowledge to renovate and purchase homes in their communities.

This will be done through non-traditional lending options through Rochester Land Bank Corporations.

“We’re funding the buy the block program here in Rochester it’s going to construct 100 new single-family homes all for eligible first-time homebuyers and it will be in previously redlined sections of the city,” Schumer said.

Her parents fled the Nazis in World War II and now a local woman is trying to help as a new wave of displaced people flee Ukraine.

Deborah Haber and Casey Filiaci of DEEP Arts and Dave Marshall of the Blue Sky Project will head to Berlin, Germany this week to participate in a long-planned Symposium on the Displacement of Peoples Between Africa and Europe.

Haber and Filiaci will discuss their project “Moses Man: Finding Home” — a musical that tells the story of Haber’s parents. Marshall has been documenting their work for nearly a decade.

This will take place as Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country. Haber and Marshall discussed the trip and its timing Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We had planned this trip months and months ago,” Haber said. “We are going to take part in a conference in Berlin in association with Indiana University’s Gateway Berlin. As a matter of fact, the conference is about displacement and so this was planned a long time ago. My musical ‘Moses Man: Finding Home’ is about my parents’ displacement during the Holocaust and it just so happens that the situation in the world has caused the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis this century and we are going right in the midst of it. In my parents’ case, it was suddenly for them that they had to leave very quickly out of Vienna, Austria and their journey of displacement was nine years before they came into the United States — not knowing what each day will bring — which is exactly what is happening right now to the people of Ukraine.”

Marshall of the President and Producer for Blue Sky Project Films.

“We will be seeing refugees arriving as so what we are going to do is we are going to bring them funds, literally hand them funds to help them in any way that they need,” Haber said. “We’re very excited about that. If you would like to donate the way to do that is to go to the DEEP Arts website — deeparts.org — and you can see it right there. It will be right on the front page.”

Rain showers will start taking shape in the afternoon hours, but for the most part Tuesday is comfortable with temperatures in the 40s. A spring-like warming front will touch down Wednesday.