Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday March 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

There are currently 32 students at SUNY Brockport who are on a 14-day quarantine on campus after being recalled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

18 students arrive early Sunday morning on buses after returning from a study abroad trip in Italy. 14 additional students who were studying in Japan and South Korea arrived around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and all are being housed in Gordon Hall.

New York state’s coronavirus caseload has grown 35% in one day. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the statewide total rose from 105 Sunday to 142.

Most of the cases are still downstate — in and around New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. However, there are some confirmed cases in the Hudson Valley as well as Saratoga County in the Capital Region.

Additionally, more than 100 people are being quarantined in Erie County.

The Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra have agreed to postpone all concerts scheduled at Kodak Hall amid the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The postponements are effective Monday, and will remain in effect through April 15.

VOA to announce new project and hold Stand Down event

As a celebration for its 124th anniversary, Volunteers of America will announce a new project.

It will help those experiencing homelessness in Rochester. The project is being funding by a state grant of over $1 million and a $60,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation.

The VOA will also host a Stand Down event which gives all area veterans the opportunity to connect with service providers in one place at one time.

The 19th annual event runs from 9 a.m. this through 2 p.m. at the Harro East Ballroom on North Chestnut Street.

With the warm weather the past couple of days, the Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason has upped his opening day guarantee from 50 to 60 degrees.

“Hey Wings fans —,” he said in a video posted by the team on Monday.

“As you can see a beautiful day out here at Frontier Field and we are still a month away from opening day on April 9. So you know what the 50 degree guarantee — out the window. He gone. It’s going to be at least 60 degrees on opening day. 60 degrees right here opening day April 9 or your tickets will be good any game in April or May.”

Rochester bathed in balmy breezes and sunshine on Monday. Our official high temperature was 66 degrees which was a full 26 degrees above normal. Today’s weather won’t be as picture perfect as showers head our way courtesy of a storm system tracking toward Western New York from the upper Great Lakes.

Expect the bulk of the showers to arrive when the actual cold front falls on our doorstep. The day will not be a washout. Out ahead of that front winds will freshen and gust as high as 35 to 40 mph especially in the higher terrain through the midday and early afternoon hours. Once the front passes the showers will wind down and the wind direction shifts into the west. Much colder air arrives overnight into Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 20s. Wednesday will be much more “March-like” with northerly winds and a healthy amount of cloud cover.