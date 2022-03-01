ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you a happy new month.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza voiced support for the change Sunday in a joint statement saying in part that the lift was “an appropriate and welcome decision.”

“To some degree we’re back to the beginning with how we’re going to approach cases in classrooms,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Two years ago, if there was a case with that individual, we would talk to them, but we will take case by case when it comes to coronavirus in schools. I don’t see us doing any automatic quarantining.”

The county officials said they would continue to communicate with local school districts to monitor and address any developments that need attention.

So why is now the time for easing restrictions? Because COVID-19 rates are heading in the right direction, according to the county executive.

“We haven’t seen any spikes,” Bello said. “Honestly we have been on a great trajectory these past few weeks. I think we will still be in that direction even with kids coming back from break. People now know what they need to do to protect themselves. We check the numbers everyday and they look really positive.”

According to the governor, the new rules apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. Counties and cities however can decide to keep hold of their own masking mandates.

“We understand there is some flexibility for counties to make decisions and I would for the community to know Monroe County will not be implementing a mask requirement,” Bello said. “Families should recognize and understand, a lot of kids and parents will choose to wear a mask. We need to be respectful of everyone’s choices.”

Both county officials said parents with specific concerns or questions, like masks on buses, should contact their school districts directly as the county would not be implementing mandates or policies to that effect.

“The state requirement has been lifted, but that may not be the same for each school,” Bello said. “Reach out to individual districts and ask those schools.”

Going forward those numbers will be made available in a once-per-week report sent on Mondays, but the county’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated on weekdays that aren’t holidays.

College officials at SUNY Brockport announced Monday that students who are fully vaccinated and boosted will no longer have to mask on campus, with some exceptions.

The decision comes following the state’s lifting of masking in schools Wednesday and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to SUNY Brockport, students and staff no longer have to wear a mask expect when, or if:

you are unvaccinated or if you have not yet received a booster shot

in an instructional setting when required by the instructor

a campus-wide face covering mandate is in place

in an indoor gathering of 5,000 or more individuals

in a healthcare setting (Hazen Health Center, COVID-19 testing center, vaccination clinic, etc.)

while riding on the college’s purpose-build transportation (Eagle Run)

when masks are included in contractual conditions for hosting an event

The college also said individual faculty members have the right to mandate masks in their classroom and “do not need justification as discussion of such factors could raise privacy concerns.”

Additionally, the college also asked campus members to respect other people’s health decisions.

“It is important to remember that students, faculty, staff and campus visitors may continue wearing face coverings for any number of reasons. A face covering should not be interpreted as a symbol of vaccination status. Welcoming and accepting those who wear masks on campus is an important part of being an inclusive community,” President Macpherson stated in a press release Monday.

A two-story family home was badly damaged after fire spread through all floors on Curtis Street just before midnight Monday.

Authorities say that emergency crews responded to multiple reports of a house fire on 158 Curtis Street just before midnight, and found heavy fire coming from a two-story, wood frame, single family home.

According to officials, the blaze made its way through the first and second floor as well as the attic.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes with three separate water lines after confirming there was no one inside the residence.

A neighboring home sustained melted siding and a parked vehicle nearby was also damaged by fire.

On Monday, organizers from the Rochester Lilac Festival announced two new events coming for the 2022 event as well as returning favorites such as the Lilac Parade, with tickets available for sale now.

The 124th annual Lilac Fest at Highland Park will follow a three-weekend format and take place across the weekends of May 6-8, May 12-15 and May 19-22.

Those who love exercise and the feeling of fresh air will love what’s new in store for 2022: The “Health & Wellness Experience.” The event will feature fitness classes led by eight local fitness studios. Participants will be able to choose from outdoor classes including rowing, cycling, yoga, Zumba, tai chi and more.

In addition to the various fitness classes, an adjacent expo will spread across the festival’s 12,000 square foot tent featuring vendors showcasing health and wellness products and services.

Returning after a two-year hiatus is the Lilac Parade. More than 20 marching bands, dancers, costumed characters and the popular Damascus mini cars are scheduled for their comeback on Saturday, May 7.

Also back for 2022 are festival favorites including ‘Art in the Park,’ ‘The Lilac Run’ and more:

Art in the Park: Reservoir Avenue will welcome back artisans from around the country this year to sell their handcrafted jewelry, art, and clothing creations during this juried annual event on May 7 and 8.

Wine Tasting Expo: Wine samples from NY wineries, bottles for purchase, and a wine valet to hold your bottles until you’re ready to head home and enjoy.

The Lilac Run 5K, 10K & Donut Dash: The races are back running with live and virtual options for 2022. Proceeds will again benefit the Champion Academy Extreme Mentoring & Empowerment Initiative (Champion Academy), a trauma-responsive mentoring program providing urban teens in poverty critical accountability and support.

For a full list of events, tickets and dates for this year’s festival, visit www.rochesterevents.com.

New developments in the case against a local gynecologist accused of fertility fraud.

A lawsuit filed by Morgan Hellquist of Geneseo in September indicated there were a few half-siblings, but now, there may be more than a dozen others.

Years after learning the truth about his father, local real estate agent CJ Lore is still actively processing the information.

“For me, I grew up my whole life being told that I needed to watch myself because I had a high probability of dying young, just like my father,” CJ said.

As a kid, CJ explains he had been led to believe the man mentioned above was his true father; the man he was named after, looked up to, and loved.

“So learning at age 35 that that wasn’t the case, I compare it to running a marathon and finding out you could have taken a cab the whole time.”

A lawsuit filed last fall accuses Dr. Wortman of using his own sperm to inseminate a patient, rather than a sperm donor, without the patient’s knowledge.

“For us, the kids, for him to have the ability to check up on us our whole lives and have that knowledge without any of the ​responsibility … [an] anonymous donor is an anonymous donor and he was not anonymous. He knew who we were,” CG said.

Through his personal story, CJ says he hopes for a clearer pathway and support system for all victims of this type of fraud. For CJ, that means starting with birth certificates.

“If both my parents died in a car accident on the way home from taking me home, I should have a fail-safe way that that information is going to be disclosed to me, as a person, that’s a basic human right,” CJ said.

News8 reached out to Dr. Wortman’s office on South Clinton Ave. for comment. We were told he was not available on Monday, and has not yet returned a phone call.

Last year, legislation was introduced in the New York State Senate aimed at making the crime of fertility fraud a felony offense.

CJ’S lawyer tells News 8 more lawsuits are expected to be filed in this case.

March opens up with an overcast but there’s a small tradeoff. Temperatures will hit 45 degrees at afternoon with a possibility of a few rain drops later on. Some snow, however, may be on its way two days from now.