Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Phase Three of reopening is on the horizon for the Finger Lakes region. This Friday marks two weeks since the region began Phase Two. On Friday, the governor will review the past two weeks of data and decide if our region can move on.

Regional leaders said they’re anticipating being cleared to move on to Phase Three this Friday. Brian Young is the interim Ontario County administrator. He said there was a lot of anxiety surrounding Phase Two reopening but now he knows what to expect.

Monroe County will be offering 500 masks per business to help restaurants in the area reopen quickly once the region enters phase three.

The one-time distribution is available for permitted restaurants and other food service establishments in the county.

One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a double shooting that occurred in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, both shooting victims were dropped off by an unknown vehicle to the University of Rochester Medical Center. One was pronounced dead, the other underwent surgery.

The Police Accountability Board met Monday night, starting with a moment of silence for the all the lives lost to instances of police brutality.

The board, established to investigate allegations of misconduct by officers, has not started reviewing cases yet, and is in the process of finding an executive director. The board is meeting despite a recent court ruling that took away power for the board to discipline officers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order allowing in-person special education services for the summer. Schools must follow coronavirus guidelines.

The Mary Cariola Center said it is also awaiting guidance from the state and how to make that a reality.

Tuesday evening on News 8 WROC, we’ll be honoring the teachers in our area that are making tremendous impacts in the lives of their students.

Hear the remarkable stories of how these educators didn’t let COVID-10 stop them from fulfilling their classroom’s passion to learn.

The heat is ON for today and tomorrow as well (especially tomorrow).

Expect no shortage of sunshine throughout the day today. Temperatures will be at their highest south and west of Rochester soaring to near 90 degrees. There will be a slight uptick in the humidity too. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, and likely, one of the most active. The day begins dry but the approach of a cold front will have the atmosphere percolating. This cold front, aided by the remnants of Cristobal, will slide toward the area late day as peak heating takes place. High temperatures will have no trouble making their way into the lower 70s. This front should ignite scattered thunderstorms into Wednesday night, some of which could be strong to severe. It’s still too early to get specific on this risk, but early indications suggest the large scale ingredients will be there for a damaging wind and hail threat.

Behind that front, the heat breaks and highs fall back into the 70s for the remainder of the week.