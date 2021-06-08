Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

As the country continues its battle against the COVID-19, more people are getting vaccinated, and the number of positive cases continues to decrease, but is the end of the pandemic near?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told the PIX11 Morning News Friday the country is “going in the right direction, and we’re doing it pretty dramatically.”

Fauci told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino COVID-19 cases in the country have continued to drop, but “we don’t want to declare victory prematurely.”

Monroe County’s “Choose Your Brew” COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign begins on Tuesday. Get your vaccine, and get a beer from a local brewery, or a $5 gift card to Dunkin’.

“Monroe County is going to be hosting a series of pop-up COVID vaccine clinics at participating breweries throughout the month of June. Anyone who gets their vaccine at one of these brewery pop-ups will get a free drink, or a voucher for a free drink,” Bello said.

A fire on Greig Street in Rochester tore through the upper floors of a building and partially collapsed the roof Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 10:00 p.m. They said two people were in the home at the time. Both were taken to area hospitals with unspecified injuries. A firefighter was also injured and transported to the hospital.

Seth Larson, the man charged with murdering Lisa Shuler, will have an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place in Lewis County West Virginia, where he was found last week after a 10 day search. Larson will then be transferred back to New York for future hearings.

He’s charged with murder in the second degree, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Six Rochester men, including Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, are now facing federal drug charges.

The six men have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine. Named in the complaint are:

The Rochester Police Department is looking for any witnesses that may have been in the area of Lake Avenue and Spencer Street on Sunday, May 16, during a hit and run incident.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10:45 p.m. and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. RPD released the photo and video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Patrol Section Investigations Supervisor.

The Rochester Red Wings will bring back Pride Night next month.

The event is designed to show support for those in the LGBTQ Plus community. Pride Night will take place on July 7 when the Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons.

Organizers of the Rochester Lilac Festival and Party in the Park have announced Live at MLK!, beginning June 25.

Get The Led Out, the premier Led Zeppelin tribute band, will open this year’s season on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Downtown Rochester. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

“This is progress that’s pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in the last 100 years,” President Joe Biden said during his address Friday.

In what may perhaps be the last sports cancellation caused by COVID-19 (fingers crossed), the Bills will not be holding their training at St. John Fisher College for a second consecutive summer.

The move was strongly hinted by Sean McDermott when the head coach spoke with media before his team began their OTA practices. McDermott said he thought holding camp in Rochester would be a “heavy lift”.

MORE | Predicting the future of Bills camp

It is humid out there! The extra moisture will yield increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms later today. Dew points close to 70 degrees will make the air feel rather uncomfortable, but the trade off will the the rain and will keep high temperatures at bay with respect to today’s heat. I have some apprehension in calling tomorrow just a garden variety downpour sort of setup. The moisture profile of the atmosphere being as saturated as it is combined with unstable air and weak winds will result in the potential for slow-moving heavy rain producers. These shouldn’t be severe, but could spit out 1-2″ of rain in a short period of time and could result in some localized flooding. We’ll keep an eye on things through the day.

Scattered showers and storms will redevelop away from the lake Wednesday as the humid air lingers, but we expect some improvement by Thursday. Speaking of, cross you fingers we have clear skies Thursday morning as WNY will be treated to a solid partial eclipse.