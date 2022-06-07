ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The relatives of Zahira Amaya Smith want answers.

It hasn’t been 48 hours since Zahira’s grandmother got the frantic call telling her her only granddaughter died at a birthday party Saturday night.

They know she was shot at a home on Emerson Street —and not much more. As police investigate, the family wants the community to know Zahira was more than Rochester’s 29th homicide of 2022.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Zahira’s grandmother, Ann Smith. “It chokes me up. I am hurting to my core.”

In times of sudden unexplainable tragedy, we surround those trying to understand the loss of a loved one. That’s exactly what Zahira Smith’s great aunts are providing Ann Smith, a grieving nana.

“This is hard for us to believe but it’s happening everyday and we’re going to have to stick together and make it through, moment by moment,” said Janet Baxter, Zahira’s great aunt.

The family invited News 8 to the home where Zahira lived with love, traditional family values, discipline and hope.

They want people to know some of what this family and far too many families are going through, trying to understand an unprecedented rise in gun violence.

“They said there was trampling, stepping on her,” Ann said. “She couldn’t move because she was hurt.”

What they know at this moment is very limited — Zahira was allowed to go to a party on Emerson Street Saturday night to celebrate her friend’s 16th birthday.

“The one time she got permission she didn’t make it home,” Janet said.

Zahira’s nana says none of this feels real.

“I just totally can’t accept this. I need to touch her and see her to make this real for me. The lifestyle she lived doesn’t match up to where she’s at.”

Ann Smith says what makes this more devastating, her oldest son —Zahira’s dad— drowned when she was a little girl. The family vowed to raise Zahira. They say the 16 -year-old was looking forward to her uncles teaching her how to drive.

Another teen, an 18-year-old, was also shot at the party. She is recovering in the hospital from her wound. The girls were reportedly not the target of the shooting.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that bans anyone under the age of 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle into law Monday.

Once the governor put pen to paper, the state became a leading force on gun control.

The legislature was voted last week, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

The bill raising the age limit is the most significant part of a package of gun control measures announced earlier this week by Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This comprehensive package will close loopholes, give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds,” she said.

Once put into law, it will restrict civilian purchases of bullet-resistant armor, which was worn by the killer in Buffalo, and require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology that can help law enforcement investigators trace bullets to particular firearms.

The age limit bill passed the Senate along party lines, 43-20, and in the Assembly 102-47, and will now head to Hochul’s desk for her signature.

New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy the type of fast-firing rifles used by the 18-year-old gunmen in the mass shootings in Buffalo and at a Texas elementary school.

Besides raising the legal purchase age to 21, the bill would also require anyone buying a semi-automatic rifle to get a license — something now only required for handguns.

“Thoughts and prayers won’t fix it, but this will,” the governor said as she signed the gun control legislation package Monday.

The package also requires microstamping on new semi-automatic pistols and deems it necessary for social media companies to improve response to and reporting of hateful content.

Many Republicans opposed the new gun limitations, arguing they would inconvenience law-abiding firearms owners and could be easily circumvented by people determined to get weapons.

Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot believes a majority of voters support stronger gun measures. “Many are scared to leave their homes. They’re scared to go to the grocery store, to the malls, and public places,— they’re in fear. A lot of our residents are living in fear,” says Ligthfoot.

While this legislation is part of the battle, Sen. Jeremy Cooney (D-56th District), says more needs to be done in Washington.

“We are one nation– and there are guns coming into Rochester that are coming onto our streets from Pennsylvania, and Ohio– and without meaningful reform at the federal level, we here in Rochester and New York State are going to continue to struggle with illegal guns on our streets and ultimately that’s the solution that we need to work towards,” says Cooney.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat, said he had no problem putting up obstacles.

“It is meant to be a hassle to those folks who might want to get their hands quickly on something with which they could mass murder people,” he said.

The age limit change would largely impact areas outside New York City, which already requires permits to possess, carry and purchase any type of firearm and prohibits most applicants under 21.

New York would join a handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington – that require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns.

Legal fights over the legislation are expected. New York’s law limiting who can get a handgun license is already the subject of a lawsuit now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Semi-automatic rifles automatically load each bullet after firing, although firing requires pulling the trigger for each round. That makes it possible for mass murderers to kill more people in a short amount of time.

Previously, people as young as 16 could possess long guns like rifles and shotguns without a license in New York, although they had to be 18 to buy one from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Sen. Alexis Weik, a Republican of Long Island, pointed out that an 18-year-old could still travel to another state and buy a semi-automatic rifle.

Sen. Kevin Thomas, a Long Island Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, replied, “Are you advocating for federal gun control? Because that’s what’s needed.”

New York lawmakers were also passing legislation expanding the list of people who can apply for an extreme risk protection order, a court order that can temporarily prohibit someone from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem. I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste,” Hochul said in a statement.

A 49-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times near Frost Avenue late Monday night.

According to police, officers were led to the 300 block of Frost Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. At the location, they found a stabbing victim with several wounds to the upper body.

Officials say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what led up to the incident.

There is an ongoing police investigation in Orleans County involving an altercation at the Holley Middle School last week. This is surrounding a student who identifies as transgender.

The incident happened during school on June 2nd when a 7th grader, who goes by the name River, was wearing a rainbow pride flag at school.

Another student reportedly pulled the flag, which River was wearing as a cape and had been fastened around his neck. In response, River tells News 8, he pulled the other student’s backpack. The other student had then yanked on the flag, again, but this time harder, pulling River down. This led to a physical fight between the two students.

The school district had contacted the students’ parents and both students were disciplined according to a school and police investigation.

River’s mom, Robayn Perrin, however, says her child had been subject to bullying for months.

“He’s into see his doctor and his therapist and everything else and it’s all because of the bullying that he has a hard time making it through the week so come March nothing had come of that and we still kept trying to push you the phone calls and then all of a sudden you last week here came the attack,” Robayn said.

“After the altercation, a parent of one of the students contacted police because they had a concern and the police did come to school. They asked to see the video our surveillance cameras caught of the event, and after reviewing the video, they shared with us they felt that our approach in handling of the situation was appropriate and they found no cause of crime or any additional follow up. That’s what they reported to us,” says Brian Bartalo, Superintendent of Holley Central School District.

River and the other student were issued suspensions as a result of the altercation. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Chief of Police in Holley, Robert Barton, was not available to speak on the matter Monday.

A Rochester man accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2020 riot was charged with seditious conspiracy Monday.

It’s the latest in a growing list of charges filed against Dominic Pezzola, who investigators say smashed a window with a stolen Capitol Police shield, smoked a cigar inside the Capitol building, and threatened to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

“The Conspiracy,” as alleged in the new court documents, is that Pezzola and others “did knowingly conspire…to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force.”

Pezzola was charged alongside others in the far-right extremist group known as the Proud Boys, including then-leader Enrique Tarrio.

Under the new charge, Pezzola and the group are accused of, among other things:

Encouraging Proud Boys members to attend the January 6 protest

Participating in meetings and encrypted conversations in Washington, D.C. to plan the attack

Using communications equipment to coordinate the attack as it happened

“Directing, mobilizing, and leading” the crowd onto Capitol grounds and inside the building

Dismantling barricades

Destroying property

Assaulting police

According to the indictment, Pezzola was in touch with Tarrio by December 29, 2020, when he sent a Tarrio an encrypted message saying, “I’ll be in dc w a few other brothers from NY.”

Court documents further allege Pezzola spent Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 2020 communicating with an unnamed person known to the grand jury. On December 30, that person sent Tarrio a nine-page document —called “1776 Returns”— which contained a plan to occupy “crucial buildings” in the Capitol to “show our politicians We the People are in charge.”

The indictment does not specifically accuse Pezzola of writing that document.

According to the indictment, Tarrio posted a picture of Pezzola on December 31 with the message “Lords of War. #J6 #J20.” January 6 was the date of the Electoral College vote, and January 20 was the date of the inauguration.

Tarrio allegedly created an encrypted group chat on January 2, with at least 65 members. Pezzola was a member of that group chat, which investigators say was used to plan the attack.

Tarrio was arrested on January 4, at which point the indictment states a new encrypted group chat was created without him. Members, including Pezzola, were encouraged to delete their messages from the old chat group.

According to the indictment, Pezzola was also a member of a “Boots on the Ground” encrypted messaging group that was created on January 5, specifically to be used by Proud Boys members.

“Just trying to get our numbers,” a message in that group reads, “So we can plan accordingly for tonight and go over tomorrow’s plan.”

Pezzola allegedly posted to that group at 8:00 p.m. on January 5, saying “Anybody need coms programmed hit me up.”

According to the indictment, Pezzola was one of about 100 Proud Boys members to gather near the Washington Monument at 10:00 a.m. on January 6.

Federal authorities say video evidence proves Pezzola broke into the Capitol building with a stolen police shield, and encouraged nearby rioters to enter the building. He was arrested in January, 2021 and initially charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and restricted buildings or grounds.

Pezzola has since argued that the conditions of him imprisonment constitute a human rights violation.

Scattered morning showers will pick up in coverage as we inch toward the afternoon.

A deepening surface low to our west will ramp up rain coverage through the day, which will end up being a favorable trend for us with regard to severe weather.