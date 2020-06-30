Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The road is blocked off at the corner of Dublin Road and Sweets Corners in Penfield at a developing scene near Wickam Farms.

Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a parolee is having a health crisis and has made concerning and alarming comments.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will share new details in the case of a truck driving who was killed after a tractor trailer chase.

Deputies said 58-year-old Joshua Blessed, of Virginia, led police on a chase across Livingston County last month — shooting at officers out of his window.

A Canandaigua man has been arrested in connection to a May 16 incident where a bystander died trying to intervene during a jet ski accident.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials say 36-year-old Raymond Foster is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say the charge stems from the mid-May incident involving a jet ski crash that occurred on a private pond in the Town of Hopewell.

Monroe County faith leaders and law enforcement have formed the Monroe County Alliance for Transformation of Community and Police.

The new alliance is built with the goal of improving community relations between police and people, and will hold monthly meetings, traveling town halls, and various community events to work towards that goal.

There are now 270 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Sunday. This comes after two days of no reported deaths.

To date, officials report 3,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Some of the finest summer weather imaginable is in store for Western New York and the Finger Lakes courtesy of yet another blocking pattern that has set up across the country. Blocking patterns can either lead to lousy weather or lovely weather for many days on end. In our case, we’re again to be blessed by a lovely stretch.

An area of low pressure parked across New England is relatively close to us, but far enough away that we’ll be spared any significant rain chances this week. Eastern New York gets wet, WNY won’t see rain chances climb any higher than 20-30% on any given afternoon this week. Building high pressure will allow temperatures to surge toward 90 degrees by the end of the week. As the blocking pattern breaks down, there could be a slight uptick in rain coverage into the weekend, but even there it’s difficult to imagine there will be much to track. That should spell a very Summery 4th of July forecast with warmth and limited rain chances.