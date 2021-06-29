Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Two houses are badly damaged after a car fire in Rochester on Fourth Street.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A car, that was between two homes, caught fire and it spread to the neighboring homes. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Rochester police department responded to a shooting in the Moulson Street area on Monday night.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old male resident was shot in his upper body and was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Police say the incident may have happened following a dispute, and there is no further danger to the public.

In an effort to find solutions to the ongoing violence in Rochester, local organization, United and Healing Through Hope held a discussion-type event Monday.

The event, Stop The Violence, was created in reaction to the city’s rise of gun-related violence. This follows the overnight shooting at a Hudson Ave Walmart, Rochester’s 35th homicide this year. During the incident, an 18-year-old was killed and three others were wounded.

President Joe Biden will look to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday, hoping to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs.

Biden will travel to La Crosse, population 52,000, and tour its public transit center, followed by a speech about the infrastructure package announced last week.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.

“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Monday. “We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”

The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.

Seattle hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) by evening — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F (40 C). Portland, Oregon, reached 116 F (46.6 C) after hitting records of 108 F (42 C) on Saturday and 112 F (44 C) on Sunday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and other health officials will be providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Finger Lakes region at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The county executive and health commissioner will be joined by the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force co-chairs Dr. Nancy Bennett and Wade Norwood along with President and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester Jaime Saunders.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday, since the county’s last update one week ago.

Officials said Monday that due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the county’s next COVID-19 update would be provided on Tuesday, July 6.

The county is now averaging 10 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.5%.

After several delays, the Fairport Lift Bride is scheduled to reopen this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday at 11 a.m.

The project was delayed for a second time earlier this year, with New York State Department of Transportation officials citing supply chain issues leading to the delay in getting necessary materials for the rehabilitation process.

Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour for about 7,000 employees, citing the need to attract and keep workers as the airline industry continues to recover from the pandemic.

Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1.

The airline said the raises will work out to 7% to 11% for new hires and cover call center operators, customer service agents, skycaps and others. For some, the company will have to negotiate with labor unions.

Another day in the 90s in the books as we prepare for what will be a very warm and muggy night across WNY. Temperatures will take their time sliding through the 70s, likely never finding the 60s before sunrise does it’s thing.

Heat Advisories will kick back in Tuesday from noon-8pm across the region. Much like Monday, temperatures at or above 90 degrees with high dew points will yield heat index values above 95 degrees, particularly into the heart of the afternoon. This will be another day to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the peak heating of the day while being smart with pets who might want to tag along for a ride in the car.

That caliber of heat often produces high values of instability, fuel for thunderstorms to grow. Sometimes that energy goes untapped. Other times, storms are able to flourish. We think Tuesday will offer at least some opportunity areawide for scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to marginally severe. While coverage will be limited, storms will be locally potent and a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings could pop.

Tuesday will mark the end of the heat-related issues. A potent trough will carve away our deep ridge of high pressure toward the end of the week, offering progressive cooling each day beyond Tuesday. This will also support daily chances for rainfall as the setup favors continued moisture, even if surface dew points decline. This pattern change is one we’ll need to monitor as there is some model suggestion this trough could become pinched off from the steering current, a solution that would result in cooler and wetter weather hanging around through our 4th of July weekend. We need to see some consolidation in model output before drawing a line in the sand with our weekend forecast, but for now it appears heat will NOT be on the table this weekend.