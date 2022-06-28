ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Initially, four teenage girls went missing from a Foster Care Home in Penfield Sunday night. All of the girls have since been found and returned home safely and in good health.

Just before 10:00 p.m., Steven Becker — who lives across the street from the Foster Care Stabilization Center — noticed the teens sneaking out a side window and filmed them running around the back of the home as Monroe County Deputies pulled up to meet staff in the driveway.

Moments later he captured the girls running across the street to jump in a car.

“I was like yelling to the cops to pay attention, but I guess he didn’t hear me,” Becker said. “Initially the car pulled into my driveway but then into my neighbor’s driveway. And the girls just bolted. The car took off then.”

The three teens still missing have been identified as 16-year-old Leah Ervin, 15-year-old Destiney Barrett, and 14-year-old Kah’Maiyah Spirles. Authorities are unsure if the three are together, but neighbors tell us in recent weeks they’ve been approached by people at their homes asking for the whereabouts of these girls.

Some think the incident was planned.

“Saturday a guy came up and was looking for this girl adding he was supposed to give her money because he was her uncle,” Becker continued. “We have people that would come and say they were called to this address to pick up some people.”

“We do have some reasons to believe they might be somewhere in the City of Rochester,” Sergeant Matthew Bottone of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office added. “Our investigators are still tracking down some leads to locate them.”

Deputies urge the public to be on the lookout for any of these teens then call 9-1-1 immediately to report their whereabouts and clothing descriptions. But do not engage with them.

“Please call 9-1-1 do not approach,” Sgt. Bottone said. “Get their clothing description and which way of travel. These are all great things for us as law enforcement to try and track somebody down.”

We went over to this Penfield Children’s Home to get more on what may have prompted these girls to run away but they declined to comment. Their facility opened back on June 9 as a foster care center for kids aged 10 to 17 to stay if they were pulled from homes where they were in danger.

Neighbors told us this is not the first time authorities have been called to this Foster Home.

The Northside Inn, a beloved Italian family restaurant in East Rochester celebrated its last few days in service last weekend.

Co-owner Dennis Verni says it’s an emotional feeling to be shutting the doors after years of running this family restaurant.

“My father would be beaming up there right now, he really would,” he said.

The Northside Inn has been passed down from generation to generation for almost 100 years, with everyone in the family chipping in wherever they can best, whether that’s his mother’s cooking or his sister’s diligence.

Among many family members, Verni highlighted his mother’s cooking and his sister’s diligence.

“My father out in front, ‘No-Nox.’ Everyone knows ‘No-Nox,’ he’s a legend,” Verni said. “My mother was the real boss, my sister, uncle Bill — he was there too.”

Despite a tight family running the ship, the Inn began to face struggles over the years. Internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a series of challenges for the entire service industry. Despite having being back to in-person services, issues still linger.

Verni said that he and his brother Don have never really fully recovered.

“We’re tired, we’re exhausted, we’re just trying to keep going and it gets tougher every day just to keep going,” he said.

Retirement felt natural for the two, Verni explained.

The soon-to-be owners of the space once occupied by Northside Inn said that their restaurant’s transition felt just as natural.

Two close friends and colleagues, Matthew and Jenny Gervasi, were looking to move their business into the suburbs.

The couple owned Lucca Kitchen and Cocktails in North Winton Village and were looking for a fresh start in a new spot.

“We just had a daughter, she came Halloween this past year, Gianna,” Gervasi said. “We’re doing the new parent thing and now we’re doing the transition to restaurant as well. [The Northside] is closer to home for us.”

The timing was perfect for both parties.

“We’re getting old the kids don’t want it,” said Verni. “One thing led to another.”

Now, under the Gervasi ownership, Lucca’s Northside Kitchen opens in July.

And while it’s hard saying goodbye to the Vernis, the memories are what last.

“Through all the years, we’ve met absolutely fantastic people and we’ve met people from all walks of life, I know people they go to Florida, they know The Northside, they go to Tennessee, Vegas and they say their names or whatever and people all over the country know The Northside,” Verni said.

Lucca’s Northside Kitchen opens July 15, in the same spot as the former Northside Inn.

Verni says he and his brother will be around to help assist the Gervasi’s throughout their journey.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said last week “in future cases — we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents,” including cases like contraception and same-sex marriage.

Since the ruling last week, activists have warned that the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court will try and do away with other rulings, like same-sex marriage and contraception.

“I don’t think there’s any realistic basis for that concern,” Attorney Sheldon Boyce of Brenna Boyce law firm said.

Boyce says the decision on Roe is specifically about whether the Constitution confers a right to an abortion. “And this case simply holds that it doesn’t, and it says that the authority to regulate abortions returns to the people,” he said.

And although Justice Thomas talked about revisiting other cases, Boyce said it’s not clear if any other justices share his opinion. “He’s a minority of one. He’s the only one on the court that’s even raising that issue.”

At a pride gathering in Henrietta on Monday night, David Bergmann said he feels uneasy after Roe’s overturn — but like Boyce — agrees that Justice Thomas stands alone on the other issues.

“That’s going to be an uphill climb for him, I don’t think any of the other justices are going to go down that road,” Bergmann said.

According to Boyce, the stance other justices may or may not take on past cases is pure speculation. “Just reading this decision, I don’t think it’s likely,” he said.

The liberal justices on the court said this week that “no one should be confident that (the conservative majority) is done with its work.”

The specific cases Justice Thomas is looking to revisit are Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Lawrence v. Texas (2003,) and Obergefell v. Hodges 2015.

New York’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and most people are focused on the two-party majority’s race for governor.

News 8 checked in with the Monroe County Board of Elections to find out what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

First and foremost, all voters must be registered Democrats or Republicans to participate in the primary elections. You can check your registration status online, where you can also find your polling location.

Another important note: Some locations have changed due to redistricting.

“We did send out notices to everyone back in April, but that was a couple of months ago at this point so it’s important in case you lost it [or] you forgot — double check yourself,” said the Democratic Commissioner with the Monroe County Board of Elections Jackie Ortiz. “All of that information is available on our website where you can get your polling locations, your sample ballots, and all of the above.”

In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. However, this year has one primary in June and the other in August.

When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

By the time a new map was drawn by a neutral expert in late May, it was too tight of a turnaround to execute a smooth election.

There are no party challenges in the state Senate races or Congressional races in Monroe County, therefore there will not be a separate primary in August.

“The Governor’s race is a big deal: the Republican side, we have four candidates,” Republican Commissioner with Monroe County Board of Elections Lisa Nicolay said. “I would encourage every Republican to go out and vote, because it’s really important and that will be the person who goes on to take on the Governor, Kathy Hochul, in the November [election].”

As far as security goes, Monroe County’s Board of Elections is boosting what is called the “chain of custody” to ensure proper procedures.

“Who’s touching things? Is it happening on a bipartisan basis? Is everything sealed when it’s in movement? Who are they being delivered to at what time? What exactly is returned to us? Are the seals on the numbers matching from when we send things out to the polling sites, when we receive them back? So there are a lot of different safeguards we have in place that we kind of check the boxes as we move throughout the evening,” Ortiz explained.

Depending on where you live, there may be some lower-level races on your ballot. Some in Monroe County include a City Court Judge in Rochester and open seats for the Brighton Town Committee.

Free family-friendly movie screenings will be taking the main stage at Rochester parks from July through August for the return of Movies in the Park.

Weekly screenings will begin on Saturday, July 9 at Frontier Field with the showing of Angels in the Outfield. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the return of the series Monday.

“Movies in the Parks provides county residents and families with another free, way to enjoy our

spectacular county parks,” Bello said.

All movies will begin at dusk and feature the following films:

Saturday, July 9, Angels in the Outfield, Frontier Field

Friday, July 15, Encanto, Highland Park

Friday, July 22, Field of Dreams, Frontier Field

Friday, July 29, Luca, Webster Park

Friday, August 5, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greece Canal Park

Friday, August 19, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ontario Beach Park

A local student is being recognized for his efforts in the Rochester City School District and community.

18-year-old Isaiah Santiago has received the New York State Commendation Award for his ongoing work addressing violence and mental health needs. While he recently graduated from Rochester’s School of the Arts, his efforts are far from over.

“The goal is to make the community a better place,” Santiago explained to News 8’s Ally Peters.

Santiago has seen first-hand how violence has plagued the city. He’s lost his uncle and two friends to gun violence, which has inspired him to want to make a difference.

“When I was 16 I started an organization called, ‘We Got This’ to help combat youth gun violence by youth-to-youth mentorship. Nobody understands us, like we understand us,” Santiago said.

‘We Got This’ helps youth explore their passions and spend time bettering themselves, instead of being out on the streets.

“At first they were part of gangs and they were drug-dealing and stuff like that, but by the end of the program, they were no longer part of that because I didn’t give them time to go out and do that,” Santiago explained.

Santiago has also worked with the mayor’s office in Rochester and the New American Development Center to help provide connect youth to jobs in the area, keeping them busy.

“Part of the answer is getting young people jobs, as we look at our community and the problems in our community, and we just need a way to communicate that to them, that we have jobs for you and there are opportunities out for you,” Santiago said.

Quiet weather holds on through this afternoon as Tuesday will essentially be a copy and paste from Monday. The only major change will be a smidge less humidity across the region.