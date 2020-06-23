Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Primary day is here. In case you haven’t already voted by mail, we wanted to put together this guide for you to see who you can vote for during this year’s primary elections.

We have this list sorted by county, and then by position, then party, then candidates. We’re covering Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston Orleans, Genesee, and, Wyoming counties.

“Five people getting shot … We have all this violence happening,” John Rouse with Rise Up Rochester said on Friday’s deadly shootings. Last week marked 17 homicides in the city for 2020, and Rouse said he wants solid solutions to cease the violence.

He wants to bring prayer back to the streets, especially during June, Gun Violence Awareness Month. “I’m sounding out, anyone with a good heart, to come out and help us,” he says.

The Webster Police Department continues to investigate a crash that left one woman dead and sent three pedestrians to the hospital over the weekend, while family members are mourning the loss of a loved one.

At this time, no charges have been filed after an SUV struck the four people walking alongside Empire Boulevard around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The governor’s office reported Monday morning that just 10 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest single day death toll statewide since March 21.

Additionally, the governor’s office reported that of 56,780 tests for the virus, only 552 came back positive — .97%.

Locally, there have now been 261 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 3,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including only six new cases since 24 hours prior.

The two clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients has been halted.

In early June, researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center joined national clinical trials that tested whether hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an FDA-approved anti-malarial drug, can keep COVID-19 patients alive and out of the hospital.

However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Novartis have now halted the trials, citing difficulty enrolling patients.

Monroe County Parks is now accepting reservations for park shelters and lodges as well as the use of the atrium in the Monroe County Office Builsing, 39 W. Main St.

Gatherings must comply with county and New York State social distancing guidelines. As of Monday, events are limited to 25 people.

Many saw a good soaking Monday as temperatures climbed to near 90°. Expect another hot one Tuesday as ample humidity allow for temperatures to again feel like the lower 90s. A large low pressure system that is working its way into the Great Lakes will allow for storms to fire in the afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms could bring a chance for strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and some small hail. This will only be isolated but something to watch as we get into the afternoon. Once we get past Tuesday the temperatures will start to regulate back to where they should be to round out the month as highs will hang around 80°.