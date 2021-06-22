Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

A Rochester man has been hospitalized after another shooting on the southwest side of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Magnolia Street — between Genesee Street and Jefferson Avenue — around 9:46 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man who has been shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

One person is dead after a stabbing in Rochester’s 19th Ward Neighborhood early Monday morning.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the area of 695 Genesee Street for the report of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m.

Police say officers discovered Michael Adams, 33, suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body. Officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Primary elections are Tuesday and there are races for Rochester Mayor, City Council, Monroe County Legislature, and more.

First things first: Check your voter registration. The Monroe County Board of Elections has an online portal set up where you can check your registration status, and see a sample of the ballot you can expect to see when you head to the polls.

Early voting in Monroe County ran from June 12 through June 20, with 5,142 ballots being cast across the county. Additionally, as of Friday, more 2,246 absentee ballots had been received, according to the Board of Elections.

If you’re not yet registered, or you moved, you can update your voter registration online through the Monroe County BOE website, or do so by mail.

Storms that rolled through the Rochester region Monday left downed trees, damage, and widespread power outages in their wake.

The front of a home on Duncott Road in Perinton was split open by a falling tree around 4:00 p.m.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses were impacted by outages at their peak around 6:00 p.m. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, most of those homes and businesses had their power restored.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate will take up Democrats’ sweeping election reform bill, which still faces staunch opposition from Republicans even after Democrats offered a compromise.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., offered a deal that would make Election Day a federal holiday and ban partisan gerrymandering but also strengthen voter ID laws.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden welcomes the compromise.

In a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting certain compensation.

The high court ruled that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football can’t be enforced.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 2 million passengers on Friday, and for the first time since March 2020.

“The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country’s resilience and the high level of confidence in COVID-19 counter measures, to include ready access to vaccines,” Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of TSA Administrator, said. “TSA stands ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience.”

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced Monday that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player in history to do so.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said in an Instagram video he recorded at his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay, I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

The storms of Monday are long gone and a dramatically cooler airmass has taken over. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and the humidity is nearly gone with dew points down into the 40s. Clouds linger this morning as the storm system moves out of the area. It will take until later this afternoon to see clearing. Afternoon highs get into the lower 60s, a far cry from our average high of 80 degrees.

Clear skies overnight with light winds and low humidity will lead to overnight temperatures in the middle 40s (Radiational cooling at its best). A jacket-worthy morning for some on Wednesday. Surface high pressure deepens over Aruba and winds start to shift out of the south. This will mean temperatures get into the lower 70s under sunny skies. Keep the pattern going into Thursday and we get temperatures in the 80s.

While we get even more heat Friday, a frontal boundary starts to creep into the Great Lakes by the afternoon. As for now it looks to either stay north, or sag just a bit southward to bring a minor rain threat late in the day. Let’s call it isolated rain showers overnight into Saturday.

THE WEEKEND: As the weekend progresses, this strip of moisture will remain just to the north of the region. Locally, it will be a true summer weekend with highs in the 80s and plenty of humidity. The forecast may change and pull this boundary southward. That could mean we deal with more numerous rain showers. If this doesn’t happen over the weekend, it will happen by the beginning of next week.

We expect a few disturbances to slide up along this boundary Monday and Tuesday. That should lead to several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.