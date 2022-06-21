ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Two city residents were hospitalized after a crash sent a vehicle into a vacant home near Dewey Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were led to the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Glendale Park for the report of a vehicle into a home. They found two vehicles at the location, one of which was stolen.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle ran a red light while traveling westbound on Glendale Park and struck the second vehicle, causing it to crash into an unoccupied home nearby.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old city resident, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his upper body. Inside the stolen vehicle were two individuals, the passenger of which remained at the scene and was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Officials say the driver is believed to have fled the scene and police are actively attempting to locate him. An illegal firearm was also found near the stolen vehicle.

No information on criminal charges has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

A search for a missing jet skier last seen near Rock Beach Road will resume Tuesday, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The MCSO has identified the jet skier as Onofhil Isaac Nieves, 43. They say he went missing on Lake Ontario Saturday morning and the search and rescue mission continued Sunday and into Monday. The search was suspended shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say reports for a missing jet skier began around 10:21 a.m. Saturday. According to police, witnesses along Rock Beach Road saw a jet skier operating a jet ski but later discovered the water vehicle unoccupied.

MCSO, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, began the search Saturday but had to suspend operations in the evening due to unsafe weather conditions. The search effort continued into Sunday without result.

Officials said on Monday morning that sheriff’s office parks and marine unit deputies conducted ground and water-based search patterns with foot patrols, boats, and ATVs. They also said the Drone Response Team would deploy assets to assist in the search.

Authorities say Nieves was last seen off the coast of Durand Eastman Beach.

MCSO Captain Bancroft said deputies found the jet ski running and unoccupied. He also added that if the individual got to shore, they would have been in the vicinity of Rock Beach Road.

“The waves are very high and the wind is very high, and it creates a very strong current,” Captain Bancroft said. “It’s possible that he hit a wave that he couldn’t get away from.”

Those with the Rochester Coast Guard Station say winds ranging from 20 to 37 miles per hour Saturday were enough to issue what’s called a Small Craft Advisory — which includes jet skis

Since February News 8 has been bringing you coverage on RG&E customers who received sky-high bills in the mail, only to be told they opted in for a green energy solar program. The high charges were due to ‘solar credits’ they were being billed for with a separate company.

This week, new developments: The solar company — Source Power — has defaulted on a payment, and one customer, Shirley King, is getting a notice of an amount due going away.

King says back in January, her billing from RG&E was ‘sporadic’ and she just could not get an accurate statement. “I don’t want to be faced with a bill for $1,200 — which is what they sent me…”

King doesn’t remember specifically opting into any solar programs, that was more or less the Town of Brighton doing so. In February a bill hit her with a charge for solar credits due all at once, and she got bills with months of accumulated regular charges lumped all together.

“I pay my bills. I pay my bills. And I don’t like being in arrears,” she says.

After months of not getting answers from RG&E, in May she filed a charge with the Public Service Commission. Weeks later, the PSC called her on the solar charges from January.

“…for ‘stacked solar credit’, which I knew nothing about, that was going away,” she says, about $700 back in her pocket.

Source Power, the solar company, said in a statement there’s been a billing issue with RG&E, where they were unable to collect $1.2 million in solar credits — which led to payment default. They are working now to reach a settlement.

In the meantime, customers who were on this green energy program, King says between 1,200 to 1,400 hundred of them, are going back to regular RG&E power.

“But, I just received an email from RG&E,” says King pointing to a letter.

RG&E is telling King she may receive an additional bill for charges through June 14th. “Meaning, they might be going back (in the billing cycle)” she says.

And who knows how far back they might go. At this point, King just wants to get back to normal. “Because the way this has gone, we don’t know what we owe,” she says.

Full statement from Source Power:

“A billing and crediting issue with RG&E, in which the utility’s regulatory interpretation resulted in our company not collecting over $1.2 million in solar credits, led to the NYISO payment default. Despite the financial hardship endured by our company, we are proud that participating communities have enjoyed savings of roughly $1.5 million from this partnership over the past 18 months. All consumers and developers have been made whole and we are pleased with the support we have received from municipal leadership and Joule to do what is right for the customer. We are working towards reaching a settlement with all involved parties that will keep the NYISO markets whole and ease the financial burden on our company. We look forward to continuing to serve consumers in the New York market.” WILL MAY, CEO OF SOURCE POWER COMPANY

A 19-year-old city resident was stopped by a group of males on Gardiner Avenue and robbed at gunpoint just before midnight Monday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gardiner Avenue for the report of a robbery in progress. Officials learned a teenage girl was walking alone when she was stopped by a group of males, and robbed of her personal belongings at gunpoint.

The 19-year-old was not injured during the incident, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection with a fight last week at East High School.

Authorities say officers responded to the fight at East High on Tuesday where a suspect struck a victim multiple times with the firearm and then pointed it at the victim and others.

Police say if anyone recognizes the man pictured below to call 911 and request a Goodman Section Supervisor or email PSI@CityofRochester.gov.

East High School was put on a brief lockdown last Tuesday after the aforementioned altercation ensued in the school’s parking lot. No shots were fired during the incident.

For Tuesday we kick things off into the 60s across the region, with a few showers that will clear quickly after the morning drive. Clouds won’t be an issue all day either as we see much clearer skies.