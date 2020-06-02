Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Buffalo police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

The car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue. Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police also report two people have been shot and advise people to avoid the area.

A peaceful protest was held Monday outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester. Out of “abundance of caution for the safety of all,” New York State Unified Court System made the decision to close the Hall of Justice in Rochester early Monday.

Protesters chanted “black lives matter,” “hands up, don’t shoot,” and “I can’t breath.” At one point, they all laid on the ground with their hands behind their backs, chanting George Floyd’s name for eight minutes to honor him.

Rochester police officials released a new batch of photos of people in connection to Saturday’s violent protests outside the Public Safety Building.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in the photos below to further their investigation into the events that transpired over the weekend.

The United Christian Leadership Ministry says that looting and violence is not the way to honor George Floyd.

“Please stop the criminal and violent behavior,” said UCLM President Reverend Stewart Lewis. “Go home! Stay in the house! Get an education!,” Lewis said. Lewis says his organization meets often with Police Chief La’Ron Singletary. He says they talk about outreach and racial tension in Rochester.

The Brighton Police are searching for a missing teenager.

16-year-old Keniyah S. Vickers is believed to be driving a 2003 grey or gold Lexus sedan with Ohio plates. Vickers — who is 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes — is believed to be in the City of Rochester.

There’s a lot going on locally, throughout the state, and across the entire country, but it’s important to remember that New York state’s primary elections are still on schedule for later this month.

In a News 8 debate, Democratic candidates for the New York State Senate’s 56th district will face off in a live streamed event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. This same debate will air on WROC-TV at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Temperatures this evening have been remaining a bit warmer than the past few nights as we have more low level moisture and a shift in winds. A surface low in Canada will approach the Great Lakes and the front edge of a warm front will nose into Western New York to bring the chance for a few scattered rain showers for the first bit of the day, although most will stay dry.

Temperatures will be allowed to warm into the lower 70s with increasing clouds. The surface low will move into Lake Ontario and eventually the northeast Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Off and on rain showers are expected through this period with the chance for a few storms mixed in as well. The low will move east Wednesday morning, but behind it the cold front may be a focal point for more showers and storms through Wednesday afternoon. At this time none of these expect to bring a severe threat besides a few heavy downpours and a few lightning bolts.

The entire storm system moves out Wednesday night into Thursday and a more zonal flow will return to finish the week. Both Thursday and Friday look warm and dry with highs nearing 80°. The next chance for rain showers arrives along a mid-level trough that approaches Friday night and Saturday morning. Expect the big part of this to be the blast of cooler air it brings for both weekend days with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s Saturday and Sunday respectively. A slow trend toward warmth will begin yet again toward the middle of the month.