Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police closed off a local grocery store for an investigation late Monday night.

Police taped off the Tops Friendly Markets store at the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard. While the report was for a car into a pole, they found both the car and evidence of gunshots.

They also found a 19-year-old man with upper body injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are non-life threatening.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

Officials say 27-year-old Eddie Williams of Rochester has been arrested and charged with second degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Trenton Cook.

Rochester police officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found Cook who had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An ambulance transported Cook to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after police say he stole a FedEx truck and led them on two chases Monday.

Police say 35-year-old Taheed Moffett was in an argument at a store on Jefferson Road in Henrietta when he got into a FedEx truck parked next door and drove off.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say they spotted the truck on 390 and they tried to pull Moffett over, but he wouldn’t stop.

Moffett was arrested and charged with grand larceny and a slew of other chargers.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Westchester County Monday, the bridge named after his late father while Monday was also Mario Cuomo’s birthday.

The governor said that the state’s progress against the coronavirus has improved drastically, and with the new data, the state will now allow gatherings up to 25 people, up from 10 previously, for regions in phase three under the New York state guidelines.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tensions were high Monday between Black Lives Matter organizers and some Rochester City Council members as the council proposed changes to the budget which could impact the Rochester Police Department.

Then council members announced proposed amendments to the existing budget, which would include taking away police overtime from special events to provide $130,000 to the Department of Recreation for Youth Services.

Proposed amendments would also reduce the size of the incoming police recruits by more than 50%, which council members say would allow them to put $750,000 toward a task force to engage with the community.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old with autism who may be in need of medical attention.

Officials say Bryn Phillips was last seen on Rosemount Street in the City of Rochester at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and is believed to be on foot.

She was last seen wearing a teal-colored sweatshirt or fleece, and black and white boots with music notes on them.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

An upper level low to our south with high pressure overhead gives us a pattern we call a “Rex Block”. It’s all or nothing with these. You either get several days of crummy weather, or an extended stretch of the good stuff. We’ll be enjoying the latter.

Sunshine dominates the entire workweek as each day turns warmer than the previous day. Our cool start will segue seamlessly into a pleasantly warm and dry afternoon with high temperatures into the middle and upper 70s. Parts of the Genesee Valley will flirt with 80 degrees, while areas near Lake Ontario will be close to 70 degrees thanks to local lake breezes that setup.

By Wednesday, the jump takes us into the lower 80s with upper 80s to near 90 degrees expected by the end of the week. As nice as this is, we could use some rain. Tiny rain chances trickle in by Friday and an isolated shower or storm will remain possible into a hot upcoming weekend.