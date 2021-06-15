Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

A teenager was taken to the hospital Monday evening after a shooting on Webster Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say an 18-year-old male was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

New York State Police officials announced Monday the identify of the person who’s accused of stealing an ambulance in Utica and driving it into Irondequoit Bay Sunday.

Police say 32-year-old Vanessa Armstead, from Buffalo, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree, criminal trespass in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.

State police, along with the Utica Police Department, continue to investigate.

Utica police officials say the ambulance was stolen from an open garage bay at Kunkel Ambulance around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say state police assisted with the Utica Police Department after the ambulance was stolen, adding that it was located on the Thruway, but the vehicle’s operator refused to comply with police.

Authorities say troopers later located the stolen ambulance on I-490 westbound and attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver exited the highway at Culver Road. Police say the driver again refused to comply with police.

The stolen ambulance was later located by police after it entered Irondequoit Bay off Seneca Road.

Webster musical

New York hit its 70% COVID vaccination rate benchmark on Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows, meaning “virtually all” COVID restrictions will be lifted.

As of Monday, 70% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The state’s data, however, still shows a vaccination rate of 69.9%.

Cuomo previously said New Yorkers can expect a return to “life as normal” or “as normal as you can be post-COVID” when 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

When the state hits that benchmark, Cuomo said “virtually all” restrictions and safety requirements across commercial and social settings will be lifted, including remaining capacity limits, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting mandates, health screenings and contact tracing.

However, mask requirements will remain in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Some restrictions will also continue in places such as schools, large venues, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and health care facilities.

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus at a time when developing countries are desperate for doses.

The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American biotechnology company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

Scattered showers and strong thunderstorms this evening are fading now that the sun has set. As instability drops into the night, radar coverage will begin to lessen with only isolated showers remaining.

Temperatures tonight will settle in the upper 50s. Additional showers will likely linger Tuesday morning, but that should be the last of the wet weather for a bit. Skies will clear out into Tuesday afternoon, but northerly winds will keep high temperatures under control with lower 70s highs expected.

The rule of thumb from there will be crisp nights and mild afternoons. Wednesday’s high might not even make it to 70 despite abundant sunshine. Loads of vitamin D continue Thursday with a warmup expected into Friday, finally breaching 80 degrees. That looks like the warmest day of the workweek in a pattern otherwise dominated by below average temperatures.

Early indications suggest showers will be a player Saturday but sunshine likely wins Sunday. We’ll update trends accordingly, but for now Sunday looks like the better of two.