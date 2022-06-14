ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Jason McElwain, known around the world as J-Mac, was hospitalized Monday after being injured in a crash in Greece.

McElwain was taken to the ICU with broken ribs and a collapsed lung, according to sources who say he did not sustain any head injury.

News 8 reached out to the Greece Police Department. Investigators would confirm only that a bicyclist “came into contact with” a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Latta Road near Wegmans. Police said the bicyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries. There were no other injuries.

J-Mac became known worldwide after scoring 20 points for Greece Athena in 2006, in a varsity basketball game. He was nominated for Best Moment of the year at the ESPYs.

Authorities are attempting to locate the suspect(s) responsible for a gunpoint carjacking near Burke Terrace and Birr Street late Monday night.

Officials say police was dispatched to the corner of Birr Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a gun robbery with a vehicle stolen. There, they located a 65-year-old victim who claimed he was approached by a male who displayed a firearm and demanded his car keys.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured during the incident, and the vehicle has yet to be recovered.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) held a special meeting Monday to identify a new Interim Board Chair.

Like most other meetings, PAB live-streamed the event. It aired at 6 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The only agenda item for the Monday meeting — a departure from their regular Wednesday meeting time — was the election of the new Interim Board Chair member.

The board elected member Larry Knox for the Interim Board Chair position, the term for which ends in about two weeks.

All members were in support, with the exception of Board member and Reverend Dr. Rickey Harvery, who abstained.

Dr. Harvey raised a concern about Knox’s short length of time on the board. Knox joined in early May.

“Fast has not worked for us,” Harvey said. “I believe in serving, I believe in paying your dues […] There’s nothing personal, other than, once again, the PAB is jumping to make a quick fast decision.”

In support of the Knox nomination, board member Arlene Brown highlighted the lack of alternative nominees at this time, and Board member Reverend Matthew Nickoloff highlighted Knox’s qualifying resume.

The previous Board Chair, Shani Wilson, stepped down on Friday after sexual harassment allegations were raised against her.

“While I maintain that the accusations against me are false, I recognize that the best thing for this organization, the residents of this city, and my wellness and safety is that I resign,” Wilson said in a statement.

The accuser, Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, published his accusations in a blog post last Tuesday. He had been placed on administrative leave in May for reasons still unknown.

During the meeting, tensions appeared to rise between some board members. Board member Bob Harrison appeared to accuse members of back-room deals.

“I think seems to be characteristic of this board is I get the feeling that most of this has been discussed — it just hasn’t been discussed in my presence,” Harrison said. “I think that we all too often in the past have been subjected to decisions and ideas without a full discussion of it, and a thoughtful discussion of it.”

“If you have suggestions, let’s hear them, and let’s hear them now, instead of having a meta-conversation about not having the conversation,” Reverend Nickoloff said in response to these comments, also mentioning a staff meeting earlier in the day that Harrison missed. “That’s all we need to do.”

Knox will be up for re-election during the first meeting after July 1.

The PAB is a community-led organization the City of Rochester created in 2019. They work to ensure accountability and transparency within the Rochester Police Department.

The board consists of nine volunteers from around the community who oversee the agency’s priorities, operations, and investigations.

New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday.

The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week.

One new New York law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition, and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

Under another new law, New York will protect the right of people to seek abortion care in the state.

People could sue for unlawful interference with their right to reproductive healthcare when other people or entities bring civil or criminal charges against them for seeking, accessing, or providing abortions.

The laws protecting abortion providers and care take effect immediately.

The governor also pledged to make $35 million available to help abortion providers boost services and security if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“New York has always been at the forefront of the fight for abortion rights, and as the first female Governor of New York, I will not let us go backward,” Hochul said during a previous press conference. “Don’t mess with New York.”

The investment is the first of its kind in the state and among the biggest in the nation.

Hochul said she’ll use an emergency Department of Health fund to provide grants and reimbursements to abortion providers, including $25 million for increasing access to services and $10 million for security upgrades.

A suspect was arrested and charged with murder Monday in connection to a fatal shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester.

Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 32, shot Javon Sampson on April 9. Sampson was hospitalized and died nearly two weeks later, on April 22.

According to investigators, Lane was identified as a suspect shortly after the murder.

Police searched Queens and Kings Apparel on Chili Avenue, a business run by Lane, as well as his apartment on Salina Street. They say they found ammunition, narcotics, scales, beakers, and items indicating the narcotics would be packaged for sale.

Members of the United States Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force took Lane into custody Monday, finding a loaded handgun. He was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as police say he has four prior felony convictions prohibiting him from owning a firearm.

Police say additional charges may be filed in relation to the handgun recovered during his arrest and the narcotics found in the search of his home and business.

Lane is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Partly cloudy, just a touch warmer with temperatures getting closer to 80. Warmth and humidity start increasing Wednesday, driving heat index values north of 90 degrees.