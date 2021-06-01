Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, June 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on June 1, 2021.

Three Rochester residents were hospitalized after three separate shootings throughout the City, late on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, all were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

All investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made on any of the incidents. Anyone with any information is are asked to contact 911.

President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Biden’s visit Tuesday, in which he will grieve for the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago, comes amid a national reckoning on racial justice. And it will stand in stark contrast to the most recent visit to Tulsa by a president, which took place last year.

Police say human remains were discovered by a civilian Monday morning in Durand Lake in Irondequoit.

Police say the civilian called police to report the discovery around 11 a.m. Police say they are continuing to investigate, but did not offer further details.

A crash on Dewey Avenue in Rochester Monday left one man dead. Police suspect a medical issue was to blame.

Police say the 49-year-old man driving the vehicle suffered an unknown medical issue before crashing into a street light pole.

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Chili Avenue at Ballantyne Road in Chili Monday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Chili Avenue when he crashed into a Lincoln turning onto Chili Avenue westbound from Ballantyne Road around 6:15 p.m.

A 6-year-old girl was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital Monday, after being hit by a pickup truck in Batavia.

Batavia police were called to Otis Street just before 4:00 p.m. According to a post on the Batavia Police Department website, the pickup truck driver hit the girl while moving the vehicle in a yard.

Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York state, as its coronavirus curfew for indoor dining ended Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month that the restriction would be lifted. With that, establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow.

A similar pandemic curfew for outdoor dining ended May 17, although some local governments have their own closing-time rules for outdoor tables.

Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work.

Yet many businesses and Republican officials say all that jobless aid has contributed to worker shortages in some industries, which is why most GOP-led states are moving to cut off the federal support.

Acorns Grow, whose app encourages people to save and invest with subscriptions for as little as $1 per month, plans to soon have its own stock trading on the Nasdaq.

The financial technology company said Thursday that it will combine with Pioneer Merger, a so-called blank-check company whose stock trades on the Nasdaq but had no real business except for looking for another business to merge with. The deal values Acorns at about $2.2 billion and would allow its shares to trade on a public exchange without having to go through a traditional initial public offering, which can take more time and invite more scrutiny.

Gap and Walmart announced on Thursday a new partnership to introduce Gap Home, a brand of home products that will be sold at Walmart.

The brand will launch on June 24 at Walmart.com and will include more than 400 home décor items that will include comforter sets, pillows and more.

“We’re thrilled that Gap selected Walmart as the exclusive retailer to debut its home brand. A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces,” said Anthony Soohoo, Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart.

einz is looking for a “Head Burger Artist” – the job involves making money, traveling and eating — if you’re into that sort of thing.

Along with a $25,000 award, the winner – and one friend – will be given three two-night trips to try burgers in the U.S. cities of their choosing.

Clouds to start this morning with even a few light rain showers along the the shoreline. Temperatures climb to the middle 70s this afternoon as sun emerges. Expect a gorgeous Tuesday.

An active system across the Plains has eyes on our area, but it’s going to take a few days for it to trek eastward. That buys us a generally quiet Tuesday night and Wednesday as highs take a run into the middle 70s both days. That system will finally get here into Wednesday night, spreading widespread showers and thunderstorms into the region. Scattered rain and rumbles will continue into Thursday, especially south of I-90. This appears to represent our wettest part of the workweek with only a few showers and storms lingering Friday.

From there, we’re going to get ready to crank up the heat. Saturday and Sunday feature a noticeable increase in temperatures, climbing through the 80. Guidance is in agreement that a core of high pressure (and heat) will settle in early next week, perhaps allowing temperatures to climb into the 90s. The start of meteorological summer arrives tomorrow, and while we’ll operate on a lag, our heat appears destined to arrive shortly.