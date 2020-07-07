Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Thurston Road and Flanders Street.

Officers were called to the area just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night for the report of shots fired. Shortly after the first call, more calls came in for a man shot.

The Rochester Police Department is searching for a suspect after officials said a person who was shot three years ago has died last week as a result of those injuries.

RPD is asking anyone with information about that shooting to call the Rochester Police Department.

Parents are starting to worry about back to school plans, or if the schools will open at all, this after Gov. Andrew Cuomo made clear that no decision on schools has been made.

Most parents are ready for schools to reopen, but they also want to see strict safety plans enforced by leaders that will help keep their kids safe.

“We want to make sure that’s it’s safe, so that’s our priority. But obviously, we would love for our kids to go back to school. I think every parent wants that,” said Maya Temperley, who was with her husband David and son Roshan.

For the fourth straight day, there were no reported new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date there have been 273 COVID-19 deaths total in Monroe County, with the last increase on Thursday.

Officials report there have been 3,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.

A transcript of the March deposition of former bishop Matthew Clark of the Rochester Diocese was released Monday.

The Diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year, less than one month after a flurry of lawsuits were filed against the Catholic organization related to the Child Victims Act.

Clark, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, answered questions about what he knew about dozens of priests and if he knew about prior allegations against them.

As New York continues to open, a Rochester institution is next in line: Genesee Brewhouse is starting outdoor dining and curbside pickup Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Brewhouse has been closed since March.

The restaurant says that indoor seating, as well as their roof and patio seating will not be offered, instead they will focus on more open outdoor dining options.

If you thought yesterday was a hot one, just wait until this afternoon as temperatures make their way just above the 90 degree mark.

Minus a slight chance at a passing shower or thunderstorm, Tuesday will be headlined by more heat. Highs into the lower 90s today will officially give us a heat wave here in Rochester, so we’ll be begging for raindrops for more reasons than one. Wednesday is more of the same. A slight chance for showers or storms exists into the afternoon and evening, but if you strike out you’ll be back into the lower 90s again. The hottest of this period should be Thursday and Friday as we contend with a one-two punch. Not only will air temperatures likely get into the middle 90s, increasing humidity levels could drive the heat index up to around 100 degrees. The higher humidity will also help keep our overnight lows running very warm with lower 70s expected. This combination will make it not only uncomfortable, but dangerous for those without A/C.

While it may sound like common sense, it is worth reminding that you cannot leave anything alive in your vehicle during days like this. Double check to make sure you have your pets/children with you before leaving the vehicle. Every year, this becomes a news story as people simply forget, and it’s often a fatal decision. The hope is that this pattern breaks by the weekend, offering at least some relief from the heat and increasing rain chances.