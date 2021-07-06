Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

A Rochester woman has been hospitalized after a shooting on Bremen Street, on the northside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of a woman shot. Upon arrival they found the 21-year-old who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

A 16-year-old boy died Monday, after a Sunday morning shooting at a school parking lot in Rochester.

According to Rochester police, officers with the Greece Police Department found Keon Martin in a car on Falmouth Drive in Greece around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. They say he had been shot at least one time in his upper body. Martin was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police made an arrest Monday evening, hours after a man was found dead inside an apartment complex on Resolute Circle in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the apartment on Resolute Circle around 8 a.m. for a welfare check. There they found Ted Morris Sr., 52, dead of multiple stab wounds.

According to police, investigators learned Evan Guzman, 36, knocked on Morris’ door around 5:00 a.m. and stabbed him multiple times as soon as he answered. Guzman was arrested without incident Monday evening and charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The single biggest ransomware attack yet continued to bite Monday as more details emerged on how a Russia-linked gang breached the exploited software company. The criminals essentially used a tool that helps protect against malware to spread it globally.

Thousands of organizations — largely firms that remotely manage the IT infrastructure of others — were infected in at least 17 countries in Friday’s assault. Kaseya, whose product was exploited, said Monday that they include several just returning to work.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed South Florida condo building faced new threats from the weather as a tropical storm approached the state.

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in Surfside and a garage area in the rubble filled with water, officials said.

Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said.

But they faced a new challenge from thunderstorms that hit the area as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state.

Excitement and adoration greeted every point claimed by Roger Federer — “aaahs” and applause for a sliced backhand return or a 94 mph sliding wide ace, an unreachable drop volley or a forehand flicked suddenly and ferociously.

It all got to be too much for his opponent at the All England Club, No. 23 seed Lorenzo Sonego. So in the latter stages of his 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 loss to the eight-time champion, Sonego would win a point and mark the occasion by waving his arms to ask the crowd for some love, as if to say, “Hey, I’m here, too, OK?”

It’s not uncommon to notice a little haze in the air on a hot and humid day. While we certainly have that, there’s an added element making today more unique…smoke.

Wildfires burning across Canada spew smoke that rises through the atmosphere where it gets caught up in the jet stream. In today’s case, that flow is transporting smoke southward across the Great Lakes. WNY dealt with similar circumstances last year from California wildfires. It doesn’t happen often, but it does happen.

Opportunity number two arrives into Tuesday afternoon. This setup is more favorable for storms capable of producing gusty winds, perhaps even enough to warrant a warning or two, particularly with temperatures that are again expected to be close to 90 degrees. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures start sliding downward. Overall, it appears to be an active week for the region.