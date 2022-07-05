ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

A person is dead and three others hospitalized following an overnight shooting on North Clinton Avenue at the recreation center near Upper Falls Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed, while two men and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All victims were city residents, investigators say.

According to authorities, officers arrived at a recreation center yard on Baden Street around 2:40 a.m. to find hundreds of people gathered on the street for an unsanctioned party.

Officials say there were around 200 to 300 people at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center. ⁦

Authorities say there was an altercation near the basketball court at the recreation center that escalated and resulted in multiple gunshots being fired within the crowd.

Once police located the 24-year-old victim, an ambulance was called but had a difficult time navigating through the sea of bystanders and party-goers, according to police.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a patrol car but was pronounced dead shortly after. Officials say the other three victims were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicles.

An investigation is currently underway. Authorities have blocked off access to parts of North Clinton Avenue pending this homicide investigation.

There is no one in custody at this time. Major Crime Unit officials are asking partygoers to share any videos or information with police.

enrietta bar Back to My Place was forced to close its doors after a fire spread throughout the East Henrietta Road establishment late Monday night.

According to authorities, fire crews were dispatched to 3024 East Henrietta Road around 10:30 for the report of a fire inside Back to My Place.

Upon arrival, units were met with heavy fire and smoke that had spread inside the bar. Firefighters evacuated all patrons inside with no injuries during the incident, officials say.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire within 35 minutes, but the damage dealt was extensive.

The bar’s owners said they will close business doors for an extended period of time.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire. Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911.

Two men were hospitalized following a double shooting in the area of Rauber Street and Joseph Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officials say officers were called to Joseph Avenue just after 1 a.m. for the report of gunshots near the area. Once at the location, investigators learned of two men who were shot and dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to police, several vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire.

“The men and women of our department are used to this space, to be quite honest with you,” said Rochester Police Department Captain Ryan Tauriello. “It’s a little busier tonight, but they are used to a fast-paced, so they are holding up just fine. Obviously, none of us want to be going to scenes like this… But unfortunately, we do.”

Both men are expected to recover from their injuries. There are no suspects in custody at this time and officials say there is no current threat to the public.

In total, six people were shot in the city after midnight Monday. A 24-year-old was shot and killed on North Clinton Avenue along with three others who were shot after a fight broke out.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with further details is asked to call 911.

Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago.

Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653 and was pulled over during a traffic stop. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Who is the Highland Park parade shooting suspect?

Officials named Robert Bobby Crimo III as a “person of interest” in the Highland Park parade shooting. They previously described the suspected gunman as a white man with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. Crimo is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI released more information on Crimo, saying he weighs 120 pounds and has four tattoo marks on right cheek, across his neck and above his left eyebrow. He has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin, Illinois.

“Officials said while they named Crimo as a “person of interest,” they say he is the suspected gunman.

“Calling someone a suspect or person of interest, it’s really synonymous,” Lake County Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Who is Robert “Bobby” Crimo III?

A check of the Lake County Sheriff’s website and the Cook County Sheriff’s website shows Crimo has not been in their custody in the last few years.

WGN’s Ben Bradley investigated Crimo’s background and learned he is from Highland Park. Online accounts associated with Crimo feature him in music videos acting out the aftermath of a school shooting. In one clip, a newspaper headline of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald is tacked to a wall behind him. That music video was posted in March.

Rain showers are in the forecast. It has been over two weeks since Rochester has gotten over two-tenths of an inch of rain, so this is much needed. Expect rain to continue into the afternoon.