Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 28, 2020/

The Henrietta Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on Middle Road. Crews responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the majority of the fire was in the back part of the farm house. Two people were inside the home, and were able to get out safely — along with their pet dog. Firefighters rescued the cat from inside the burning home.

County Legislator Sabrina LaMar (D-27) announced Monday she is filing a formal complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics against Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) for an alleged ethics violation.

According to LaMar, Morelle’s administration called the Rochester Institute of Technology, where LaMar works, and tried to get her terminated and threatened that if she wasn’t, some of the funding he gives to RIT would be discontinued.

LaMar said she filed a formal complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics as well as the House of Representatives Ethics Committee.

A man is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Iceland Park shortly after 2 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers for a 24-year-old Rochester male shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by American Medical Response with life threatening injuries.

The man who pleaded guilty in the death of his 86-year-old aunt was sentenced Monday. Frederick Bohn was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Bohn pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in February in connection to the 2019 death of Ingeborg Morley in Irondequoit.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 283 from last official count Sunday. To date, officials report 4,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,311 cases, 44 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest point since March.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlined the GOP’s coronavirus aid plan, the HEALS Act, on Monday.

HEALS, which stands for Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools, would provide a second round of stimulus checks or debit cards to Americans.

Yesterday’s downpours that formed along the lake breeze boundary were nothing short of extreme .

Fortunately, we will have nothing like that to deal with today. The sky will clear through the day leading to a good supply of sunshine this afternoon. You’ll note a freshening westerly breeze helping to dry the ground out from all that rain to our west and northwest yesterday. That westerly breeze will also help to lower the humidity levels. The soupy air mass of yesterday will be replaced by a much more comfortable brand of air this afternoon although it still will be on the warm side.

We will need to keep an eye to the sky for tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region in a marginal risk for severe weather. An upper level disturbance swinging across the region will be the trigger mechanism for a few thunderstorms that may contain very heavy rain, and gusty winds. We will have to also watch the lake breeze boundary off of Lake Ontario tomorrow as it may very well again serve as a focal point for a few of those downpours.