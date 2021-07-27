Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings on Dewey Avenue overnight on Monday.

“I can tell you these incidents did not occur at the same location, but in close proximity to one another,” Capt. Ryan Tauriello said in a statement. “Investigators are currently working to determine what led up to these crimes and if they are connected in any way.”

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information pertaining to either shooting is asked to call 911.

A community meeting with the Federal Violence Prevention and Elimination Response (VIPER) Task Force will be held on Tuesday to discuss the latest efforts to reduce gun violence in the City of Rochester.

On July 7, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. announced the VIPER task Force will be a 60-day surge aimed at removing violent gun offenders from the streets of Rochester and Buffalo to enhance public safety and reduce violent crime. Since the start, officials say there have been a total of 138 arrests in both Rochester and Buffalo.

A two-car crash sent 10 people to area hospitals Monday evening, after the vehicles hit eight people standing on a nearby street corner.

The crash happened on the corner of State Route 14 and Glass Factory Bay shortly before 7:30 p.m. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Patrick Babb was driving south on Rt. 14 when he failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Glass factory Bay. Investigators say Babb struck a northbound car, sending both vehicles crashing into eight people standing on the corner.

The woman accused of causing a crash that killed her husband in Ogden on July 4th was indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury Monday.

According to Ogden police officials, Jennie Clark was driving her family home early in the morning of July 4 when she crashed into a utility pole along Colby Street. Her husband Matthew Clark, 43, was in the car at the time, as were three children under the age of 15.

Matthew Clark was killed instantly, police said. Jennie Clark, received minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized. The children were not injured and released to family members.

Monroe County Parks Department officials say Ontario Beach Park is closed for swimming due to the potential presence of e. coli bacteria.

Officials say in Facebook post Monday morning that the park has been closed since last weekend’s record-breaking rainfall. They say the park is closed due to the possibility of e. coli, but say more testing needs to be done to confirm if the bacteria is present or not.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, didn’t realize the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection until his wife called him.

He was inside the Capitol, sitting in the upper gallery of the House, hoping for what he called a “bird’s-eye view of the process” and to be able to tell his grandchildren that he was there when Congress certified Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Yankee Stadium Monday for a coronavirus briefing where he announced a new campaign to help reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy through community-based organizations in zip codes state with low vaccination rates.

“We see the COVID numbers and we see the reality, and we know what we have to do,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor said 75% of adults in New York state are now fully vaccinated, but the 25% of those unvaccinated account for approximately 3.5 million people.

After an alarming number of overdose deaths across the nation this year, local leaders are demanding action.

Last year was one of the deadliest years for overdoses in the state of New York. According to CDC data, more than 5,100 New Yorkers died from preventable overdoses in 2020.

“In New York State last year, we saw over a 29% increase in opioid deaths. This is unacceptable,” Ryan Thoresen Carson, the Executive Director of No OD NY.

In the New York State Fairgrounds, construction is underway on a memorial for fallen highway workers. This will honor all people who died while on duty for the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority or local DPW’s.

In the history of the state DOT alone, 56 people have lost their lives on the job. The stone base will be decorated with bronze road cones, shovels, and work boots.

The upper level flow is nudging a fresh tongue of wildfire smoke into the area today. You’ll notice the haze pick up significantly. This could affect the air quality for the remainder of the workweek as that smoke settles in.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon Tuesday. The timing will allow for some instability to support a few stronger storms capable of gusty winds and small hail. While it’s not impossible to get a storm capable of needing a Warning, I’m having a hard time finding a scenario there there would be much more than a random flare up. Most of what develops could be strong, but stay below severe limits. Temperatures Tuesday top out in the lower 80s and might very well be the last time we see 80 degrees for awhile.

The emerging pattern from here is one with a large ridge across the west while persistent troughing lingers into the Great Lakes. Such a pattern tends to result in stubborn cooler-than-normal temperatures, which is indeed the feel of our forecast for the rest of the week and at least through next week too. This could be argued as a good thing as it could result in an extended stretch of very pleasant temperatures for Rochester and surrounding areas.