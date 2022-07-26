ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

An occupied home on Sherman Street was struck by gunfire late Monday night in Rochester.

Authorities say officers were led to the 300 block of Sherman Street around 11 p.m. after hearing gunshots coming from the area. Evidence of gunfire was found in the immediate location.

Investigators on scene combed through the area and found bullet strikes to a residence. Inside were a 52-year-old male and female who reside at the location. Neither were injured.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to this shooting.

The Perinton community, where fallen RPD officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his family lived, is seeing an outpouring of support in the wake of his death.

Blue ribbons line the light posts just outside of Perinton Town Hall, and throughout the streets of Fairport, and are only continuing to expand.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna says the entire community is still in a state of grief. There are plans, looking ahead, to ensure Officer Mazurkiewicz’s legacy lives on.

“This community — I’ve seen it time and time again,” he said. “They come through when people really need them.”

Hanna says he knew Mazurkiewicz due to his family being heavily involved within the town, particularly in youth sports. The news of his death is still being fully realized.

“Friday there was a lot of shock and we’re kind of working through that,” Hanna said. “We’re trying to be supportive of Lynn and her family. And, right now, our main focus is supporting them and getting them through this.”

“The ribbons immediately came out, blue lights were sold out all over so you could see it immediately. You could see it through the Village of Fairport, through the Town, people tying blue ribbons around their trees,” Hanna describes.

The Town of Perinton is already receiving an outpouring of inquiries from community organizations, businesses and residents, alike, asking for how they can help. They say that will come in due time.

“We’re going to put together a committee so that we can come up with an appropriate memorial for Tony and his service to our community, and we’ll work with the family through that… they were so involved in the community there’s going to be so many options to do. We just want to do the most appropriate one,” Hanna explains.

RPD is also awarding Officer Mazurkiewicz a posthumous Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for his service.

Following an influx of requests to donate in support of Officer Mazurkiewicz, RPD and the Locust Club released a set of recommendations for those looking to help out:

Online: Visit Rochester Locust Club website, www.locustclub.org, and clicking on their donation link.

In-Person: Visit any Canandaigua National Bank Branch and donate to Rochester Police Locust Club FBO Anthony Mazurkiewicz

By mail: Checks should be made out to Rochester Police Locust Club FBO Anthony Mazurkiewicz and mailed to Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Avenue, Rochester, NY 14606

A man was shot in an incident on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 3:10 p.m., officers say they arrived at the 1100 block of Hudson Avenue following reports of a two-vehicle car crash and a possible shooting.

There, they found a 30-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers say they noticed a nearby apartment with a man possibly connected to the incident inside.

“In an abundance of caution, not knowing his involvement, officers did surround the apartment,” Rochester Police Captain Adam Radens stated.

Officers made contact with the man, 37, and successfully removed him from the apartment.

Prior to the fatal shooting of officer Mazurkiewicz, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans declared a local State of Emergency Thursday due to the ongoing gun violence.

Over the weekend, two more homicides in separate shootings brought the total number of deaths this year to 44. That surpasses where the city stood this time last year for homicides, a record-breaking year of 81.

The proclamation gives Evans, among other things, the right to shut down a street temporarily.

The two homicides from this past weekend occurred on Lyell Avenue and North Clinton Avenue. Both areas are known to have extremely high crime rates compared to other streets in the city.

In less than a week, three people were killed on North Clinton Avenue, with a triple shooting resulting in two homicides. That happened less than a mile away from where Saturday’s overnight shooting took place.

When asked what it would take to shut down a particular street, the Mayor says it comes down to high levels of violence or if he feels it is something that needs to be done, and claimed that the city “will be using those tools.”

“We always like to try to use the carrot first,” Mayor Evans said. “So, for example, if there is a location that is not behaving in a way that we expect, we will bring them into the law department, give them a warning, and then after that we’re going straight to State Supreme Court to start closing locations down that are wrecking challenges. The people in this community are sick of it. I’m sick of it. But the most important thing is we’re going to do something about it.”

He did not mention whether any steps have been initiated to take any kind of action under the state of emergency.

The City of Rochester announced details Monday regarding the funeral service for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Two events have been scheduled for July 31 and August 1 to remember the 29-year-veteran:

Calling Hours

Calling hours will be open to all members of the public and will be held on July 31 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Keenan Funeral Home located on 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road in Fairport.

Funeral Service

The following day, a funeral service will be held at noon at the Blue Cross Arena. The service will be open for first responders and their families and will be followed by a private interment.

Those who’d like to stream the event can do so via a media broadcast set to be provided in the near future. Local leaders who wish to attend have to RSVP to RPDFuneral@cityofrochester.gov by July 28.

Officer Mazurkiewicz died in the line of duty on Thursday, July 22, in what police described as “a shooting ambush” during an evening patrol along Bauman Street.

He first joined the department on April 12, 1993, after serving as a Jail Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for five years. Mazurkiewicz was placed under patrol on the Clinton and Goodman Sections ahead of his transfer to the Tactical Unit in 2002.

The late officer was married to his wife, Lynne for 28 years and was a father to four children ages 36, 33, 26, and 21, along with three grandchildren ages 6, 4, and 2.

During his nearly 30 years as an officer, Mazurkiewicz received the Rochester Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, Officer of the Month award, 17 Excellent Police Service Awards, seven Unit Commendation awards, 32 Chief’s Letters of Commendation, and the Good Conduct Award for 29 years of without a sustained complaint.

Our Tuesday features a good amount of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. The region will deal with a single system this week, set to influence the weather Wednesday night into Thursday.