Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

“We’re up to our knees, up to our eyeballs trying to figure all this out,” says Rochester City Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie-Myers Small on reopening plans for the district.

She, along with school board members, hosted an online forum Monday to discuss ways forward for the possible physical reopening of schools come September. Myers-Small says no matter what is decided, there is no pleasing everyone. The polls from parents are currently mixed.

The Penfield Central School District sent out a statement Monday regarding the current reopening plans for fall 2020, including the results of a recent parent survey.

The plan follows guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Education Department. Penfield also has a Reopening Task Force working on how to begin the upcoming school year safely. The board consists of district and building administrators, teachers, staff representatives and members of the Parent Advisory Board.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano is challenging representative Tom Reed to five debates.

Mitrano wants to debate Reed in Binghamton, Elmira/Corning, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester.

New York State Department of Labor officials say there was a processing issue that inadvertently caused a delay, which only affected Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments and not UI or PUA payments.

Department of Labor officials say the FPUC payments will be processed later on Monday, July 20.

taff at the Pearl Street Nursing Home gathered on Monday to protest what they call unfair labor practices by the facility’s new owners.

“You have workers in here who come in, put their lives in harm’s way day in and day out. They’re trying to do their absolute best and of course their being met by an employer who does not want to do the right thing by them” Vice President for 1199 Service Employees International Union Tracey Harrison said.

The Rochester Police Department is looking for help identifying a man.

The RPD said the man has exposed himself to women, followed them and grabbed them in a number of incidents. Police are asking anyone who can help identify him to call crime stoppers at 423-9300.

We can enjoy one more day of superb summer weather Tuesday as temperatures start in the seasonal lower 60s and climb up to a comfortable 80° with temperatures a few degrees cooler along Lake Ontario.

Rain chances start to increase overnight into Wednesday as our next weather-maker approaches. A surface slow will start to break into the Great Lakes and eventually bring a warm front across the region sometime Wednesday that will be the catalyst for showers and thunderstorms. While the temperatures will be near average in the lower 80s, humidity will bump up and it will feel like a muggy summer day as we deal with passing showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.

Overnight lows into Thursday are very warm, around 70° as the surface low moves overhead. This storm will retreat through New England and take a cold front across the area that will bring our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Neither day will be a washout, but it will be important to keep an eye to the sky during this 48 hour stretch.

Conditions improve Friday as we start to see a ridge developing over the Great Lakes and surface high pressure approaches Western New York. Expect a mostly sunny day to head into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Warmer air will loom heading into next weekend. While it does look like the surface high holds on Saturday, it may allow for some southwest winds to inject warmer air aloft that would send surface temperatures up into the middle 80s. Sunday looks to have more of the same with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. That extra heat could make way for some storms in the afternoon.

The last week of the month looks… hot!