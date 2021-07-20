Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Two men were hospitalized after two different shootings in the City of Rochester in the early hours of Tuesday.

There is no one in custody for either shootings. The investigation are ongoing.

A teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting on Dove Street near Driving Park Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

President Joe Biden pushed for a bipartisan infrastructure deal in remarks touting the economic progress made since he has taken office.

“We’ve brought this economy back from the brink,” Biden said during a Monday address. “We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection.

Paul Allard Hodgkins apologized and said he was ashamed of his actions on Jan 6. Speaking calmly from a prepared text, he described being caught up in the euphoria as he walked down Washington’s most famous avenue, then followed a crowd of hundreds up Capitol Hill and into the Capitol building.

The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.

The fire’s jaw-dropping size contrasted with its relatively small impact on people underscores the vastness of the American West and offers a reminder that Oregon, which is larger than Britain, is still a largely rural state, despite being known mostly for its largest city, Portland.

The Rochester City School District is hosting two free produce food distribution events this week.

The drives will be held:

Tuesday, at Flower City School No. 54, 36 Otis St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, at Clara Barton School No. 2, 190 Reynolds St.

The events ensure any family within the school district or within Monroe County who needs food, has access.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges after an indictment was unsealed Friday, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.

Warren and Granison are scheduled to be arraigned on new charges at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Missing Parma man William Mason was declared dead Monday by officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Mason, 69, was last seen on Tuesday, May 25 around 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma.

Last month, officials announced the case transitioned into a murder investigation after human remains were found in a fire pit near Mason’s residence.

Two people were hospitalized on Monday when a Jet Ski crashed into a boat on Oneida Lake near Three Mile Bay. According to New York State Police, officials were dispatched to the area around 7 p.m.

A 2003 Seadoo Jet Ski operated by Michael Easterly, 54, from Liverpool, along with a passenger, Samantha Precourt, 31 from Syracuse, were traveling on Oneida Lake when they failed to observe a boat and struck the bow of the bass fishing boat.

On Monday, August 9, the Canadian government plans to start allowing fully vaccinated American citizens and Canadians living in the states, to enter the country for non-essential travel.

Officials say travelers must use ArriveCAN to submit travel information, and if they are eligible to enter, travelers will not be required to quarantine.

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos and three crewmates are due to fly from a desert site in West Texas Tuesday morning on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space.

The world’s richest man and crewmates will travel aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a 60-foot-tall and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo. The launch comes a little over a week after fellow billionaire Richard Branson went to the edge of space.

Wildfire smoke is particularly thick and will likely remain that way through early Wednesday. That haze will make for more vivid sunrises and sunsets, but poses little threat outside of air quality issues for those who are sensitive. It’s always amazing to see just how far smoke is able to travel once it gets caught up in the jet stream.

Our Tuesday starts warm as temperatures spike into the middle and even upper 80s out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north. Models are introducing thunderstorms into the area a little quicker, perhaps as early as late afternoon. This would help those storms have more bite as peak heating of the day remains in play. As a result, we’ll have to watch for a stronger storm or two that could become marginally severe with damaging winds and hail the primary risk. Given all our recent rain, any strong gusts would present an increased risk for uprooted trees. Then there’s the elephant in the room- flooding.

Stronger cores of storms will be capable of producing additional bursts of very heavy rain. We’re not at all looking at totals like we saw from the weekend, but we don’t necessarily need numbers like that at this point to generate some flooding concern. Any training thunderstorms will need to be monitored as some localized flooding could again present itself. Current thinking is that issues with heavy rain will NOT be widespread, but isolated totals of 1″+ will be possible.

A few showers will linger into early Wednesday before things cool off and quiet down for the remainder of the workweek.