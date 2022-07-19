ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A Rochester police officer is on paid suspension following an incident Monday involving an employee of Monroe Ambulance at Strong Memorial Hospital.

On July 11, it’s alleged a paramedic bumped their door against the officer’s patrol car. The officer then detained the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.

On Thursday, police chief David Smith was made aware of the situation and then conducted an internal investigation. Monroe Ambulance said the employee sought medical attention for minor injuries after the incident.

On Monday, the organization Save Rochester said the ambulance employee — whom they identified as Lekia Smith — secured a lawyer and wants the RPD officer fired.

Monroe Ambulance said the safety of their crew and their patients are of the utmost importance. They felt video footage of the incident shows the safety of both the employee and the patient jeopardized by the actions of the officer — and their employee showed sound decision-making by prioritizing the care of her patient. They also said the actions of the officer do not represent the values of the RPD.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans shared a similar thought in a statement, saying he expects more from city employees and especially from a police officer. Evans said he looks forward to the outcome of the investigation.

The Police Locust Club Monday called the suspension ‘perplexing,’ saying the incident reached a ‘mutually acceptable resolution’. They said the actions of Chief Smith lead them to believe the investigator’s actions have already been determined.

Save Rochester put out a statement in response, calling the Locust Club statement “egregiously misleading and wholly treacherous.” Save Rochester said Smith has suffered long-lasting mental, physical and emotional trauma. She wants to see more from the RPD.

“In all honesty, I’m thinking that she would like to see the Rochester Police Department definitely come up with some kind of punitive resolution up to and including termination,” said Mike Johnson with Save Rochester.

Full statement from Lekia Smith

“Hello, my name is Lekia Smith. Right now I want to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers during this time. I am still having some mental and physical difficulty after this incident, but despite it all, I am a fighter. I am just glad that God allowed me to still be here to speak my truth, unlike those who have come before me.

Once I am feeling better I just want my life to go back to normal and continue on in my career as an EMT. I pray that this never happens to anyone again and I also pray that the justice that is needed in this situation is served swiftly.”

The Main Street Armory will no longer be hosting the “Reawaken America Tour” event, venue owner Scott Donaldson announced Monday.

Reawaken America is a political tour that has been hosted in various cities across the nation. The same event was scheduled to come to Rochester in August at the Main Street Armory.

An online petition calling for the owner of the venue to shut its doors to event organizers was formed shortly after the tour’s announcement. It gained traction among city officials and community leaders, many of which referred to the event as “damaging and hateful.”

“We don’t want it here. We don’t want it in Rochester. We don’t want it in the county of Monroe. We don’t want it in the State of New York,” said Monroe Co. Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons.

Reawaken America founder and event organizer Clay Clark said that they’d been trying to relocate their Rochester stop for the past 90 days. Clark said he is not surprised by the decision, and venue issues are a challenge they’ve faced more than once on the tour.

Clark said that “Episode #14” has been relocated to a venue in Macedon for August 12 and 13, the same dates as the Rochester stop. All tickets bought for the Rochester location will also be honored in Macedon, should participants choose to go, he said.

But according to a Facebook post from the venue named by Clark, the event will not be held there.

The event, titled “Episode #14” on the poster, lists several high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump, including General Michael Flynn, who was pardoned after his conviction for lying about connections to a Russian diplomat.

Donaldson issued the following written statement regarding the cancelation of the event in Rochester:

I’d like to say that the Main Street Armory is an equal opportunity and non-political venue. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, etc. I believe everyone has the right to their own opinions and beliefs. (In response) to the outpour(ing) of concern from our community, both good and bad, I have decided after careful thought to cancel The Reawaken America Tour that was scheduled in August 2022. I have always appreciated the support from our city and I believe it is my turn to show my support back. I hope to see you all at future events here. (Apart from the ones who have threatened myself and staff, you are not welcome)

Main Street Armory’s position on the issue was highlighted nationally. Over the weekend, the Washington Post published an article on how alternative pop group Japanese Breakfast decided to cancel its shows at the Main Street Armory upon learning that it would also be hosting the far-right tour.

In a Tweet Thursday afternoon, the band thanked the community for reaching out.

A teenager has been shot and five taken into custody following an incident in Beechwood Monday afternoon, police officials say.

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York Charles Salina described it as a “right place, right time” situation.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force were in the neighborhood on an unrelated investigation when they say they heard shots fired at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Several Task Force officers say they saw a vehicle fleeing the area at a high speed, which they later discovered to be stolen yesterday from Pittsford. They followed the vehicle, which crashed at Woodman Park and Lancraft Street. All five occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled.

Through a joint effort from the Marshal’s Task Force, New York State Police, and Rochester police, all five were taken into custody at approximately 5 p.m.

During the investigation, officials discovered that a 14-year-old Rochester resident was shot in the leg on nearby Rosewood Terrace, RPD Captain Adam Raidens said.

His injuries were deemed not life-threatening, and he is currently being treated in Strong Memorial Hospital, he said.

“We’ve beefed up our presence here in the city, and we’re out here all different times of the evening, so, right place, right time, great cops,” Salina said, commending the quick response of officers.

Salina said that RPD will be handling the investigation moving forward.

One of two Rochester teens who pleaded guilty to a deadly armed carjacking attempt in Gates was sentenced Monday.

Edgar Tolentino was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars for his role in the death of Richard Sciascia.

Sciascia, 71, was fatally shot along Buell Road on April 7, 2021, when Tolentino and Anthony Jacobs attempted to steal his car. Tolentino and Jacobs were both 16 years old at the time.

Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June.

“With crimes like armed carjackings on the rise in our community, it is imperative that we hold offenders like Edgar Tolentino accountable,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said at the time. “We are pleased that Tolentino has taken responsibility for this crime and will spend the next two decades reflecting upon his heinous actions that resulted in Mr. Sciascia’s death.”

Jacobs also pleaded guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sciascia was remembered by loved ones in April, 1 year after the fatal shooting.

It is a nice start to Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-60s, but it is a bit muggy. The humidity carries on into Tuesday with little relief in sight through the rest of this week.