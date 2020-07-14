Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning Tuesday, a travel enforcement operation will commence at airports across New York state.

The enforcement operation is to ensure travelers are following the state’s quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York, Gov. Cuomo said.

According to the governor’s office, enforcement teams will be stationed at airports statewide to meet arriving aircrafts at gates and greet disembarking passengers to request proof of completion of the State Department of Health traveler form, which is being distributed to passengers by airlines prior to, and upon boarding or disembarking flights to New York State.

Earlier Monday, the New York State Department of Education released a new 28-page document for guidance on schools reopening.

School districts across New York are to submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

For the fifth straight day, there was no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday. The last increase was Wednesday last week and the total virus death toll to date in Monroe County remains at 277.

Officials report there have been 4,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.

The Rochester Police Department is looking for at least four suspects who allegedly burglarized a Bank of America back in May.

According to RPD, a video of the bank, located on Norton Street, shows the four individuals breaking the glass and forcing the door of the bank open.

Rochester City School District coaches want more money — not for themselves. They want paid assistants.

They say in 2018 the RSCD signed a memorandum of understanding to add paid assistants to the coaching staff. Most county schools have at least two paid coaches for most varsity teams. They say the school district had a fund of a half million dollars to use for the assistants.

A new $2 million outdoor recreation center opened at Letchworth State Park Monday.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the recreation center was completed recently after construction began in April 2019. Officials say the Lower Falls Recreation Area provides a fun new option to enjoy one of the Finger Lakes Region’s top tourism destinations.

Yesterday’s high of 78 degrees in Rochester was the lowest high temperature in Rochester in two weeks!

Sunshine will greet you heading out the door today. Clouds will bubble up with the heating of the day with one or two releasing an isolated shower primarily well south and east of Rochester. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A large ridge of high pressure and drier air starts to move in by Wednesday. This should open the door for some warmer air with humidity levels starting to creep up as well. Expect temperatures to get in the middle 80s with more of a muggy feel Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be the next time we expect more significant showers and thunderstorms thanks to a potent mid-level storm system that will bring some gusty winds and downpours. Those threaten through most of Thursday. The storms will be able to use the high moisture levels and ‘sticky’ air around as temperatures again get into the middle and even upper 80s. The heat sticks around and skies likely clear out for both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a warm weekend with highs around 90°, but nothing near record worthy. The following week does look to be an active pattern with heat and humidity followed by afternoon storms.