Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, July 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who was last seen in Chili.

13-year-old Zimia Terry was last seen in the area of Meadow Farms around 10:28 p.m. on Monday.

According to the MCSO, Zimia is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink/white/yellow tie dye hoody, gray pants and a multi-colored backpack.

Dominic Pezzola, the Rochester man seen on video smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol with a police shield on January 6, filed a motion for conditional release Friday.

Pezzola is accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

The motion filed Friday argues conditions in the D.C. jail where Pezzola is being held violate his human rights, and prevent him from privately speaking with his attorneys and reviewing the evidence against him.

A Canandaigua man was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in serious condition after catching fire Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on North Road shortly after 4:15 p.m. for reports of a man “set on fire.” Investigators said bystanders put the fire out by the time firefighters got to the scene and found the man behind a garage.

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California’s power supply.

Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires.

The Rochester police officer accused of stealing merchandise from Home Depot in Henrietta is due in court on Tuesday.

Officer Dave Pearson, a 13-year-veteran of the force, was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies last month and charged with grand larceny.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a home on Penfield had at least two bullets strike a garage door, and another bullet struck a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Officials say deputies responded to a home on Woodside Drive around noon Monday for the report of possible bullet holes found in a garage door.

Wegmans will begin offering hot food bars at some area stores over the next few weeks, company officials said Monday.

In May, Wegmans officials announced they had no plans of bringing back the hot and cold food bars in stores, that were removed due COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

About a month ago, on June 14, Monroe County reported 58.6% of its population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, roughly a month later, its COVID dashboard reads 60.6% — just a 2% increase in roughly a month.

With stalling vaccination rates, Monroe County is looking to its weekly push to distribute the vaccine in hyper-local sites.

SUNY leaders announced on Monday a new initiative to get as many students vaccinated in the next 30 days as possible — the ’30-Day Vax Challenge’.

In an op-ed to USA Today, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras describes the full college experience he wants for the fall – unmasked classrooms, packed sporting events, full concert halls.

But it will depend on students getting their vaccine.

Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

The frontal boundary will fully set up to our north on Tuesday and that opens the door for even more warmth, humidity, and storms. We expect these storms to wait until the afternoon and evening to fire, which will mean they could come with a punch. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding where storms form, and gusty winds could cause problems as well once these storms form. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat indexes near 90°.

Wednesday will be the next round of showers and storms as the aforementioned low moves into the Great Lakes. We see a cold front pass through and a storm threat will be present before, during, and after the frontal passage. Thundery downpours will greet us in a few rounds Wednesday and that should keep temperatures down in the upper 70s and low 80s, but humidity remains a factor. The dew points will hold around 70° for much of the week, making for a muggy stretch through next weekend.

Once this large storm system passes, we see a small window of relief. As of today, it looks like Thursday will be the driest day of the week with brief high pressure. Temperatures will still climb into the middle 80s. Our next storm system comes in Friday as a quick moving cold front. This lingers into Saturday morning, but timing here could change. It also looks relatively moisture starved, so hopefully it should not have a significant impact on the weekend. There are signs of some drier air taking over Sunday and beyond.