ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

A 57-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being grazed by gunfire during an overnight carjacking on Garson Avenue Tuesday.

According to authorities, police arrived at Garson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after reports of a male shot. Once at the location, they found a male resident who suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators believe the victim was shot during a gunpoint carjacking. During the course of the robbery, the suspect(s) fired a gun at the victim causing his injury.

Police say the original carjacking occurred in the 100 block of Pulaski Street.

The 57-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

A Pittsford man has been arrested after a domestic altercation in which he tied up a person and threatened them with an illegal handgun, New York State Police said Monday.

According to police reports and victim statements obtained by News 8, Carl “CJ” Lore, 38, and his then-girlfriend were in his home on July 2 when she indicated she wanted to end the relationship. Lore punched her in the chest and again in the leg before getting rope and tying her hands and feet.

The victim told police Lore continued punching her legs and hurting her while saying she wasn’t going to leave him, “and put him through emotional distress.”

At that point Lore allegedly untied the victim and ordered her into his basement, where he tied her up again, this time putting a sock in her mouth. The victim said he told her she didn’t deserve to live, then went upstairs to get his gun.

The victim said she was able to get her legs free while Lore was upstairs. She attempted to run out a back door, but Lore hooked his arm around her neck and threw her down the 12-15 basement stairs while her arms remained tied behind her back.

The victim told police Lore got on top of her at the bottom of the stairs, holding his gun and saying if the police came he would kill her then die in a shootout.

“If the police come we are both going out,” the victim says Lore said. “I will shoot you and I will shoot it out with them. I am not going to jail.”

Lore allegedly ordered the victim into a basement crawl space, went upstairs, then came back minutes later and ordered her out of the crawl space. He then told her she couldn’t leave unless she gave him $5,000.

“I was saying anything he wanted,” she told police.

The victim said Lore eventually untied her and ordered her upstairs “to debrief.”

“We were sitting at the table and he was saying how we can’t let things get this bad,” she said.

The victim told police Lore gave her a sleeping pill. She says Lore had locked her phone, ID, passport, and car keys in a lock box days before, when she first mentioned leaving him.

The victim said she spent the following days “just trying to act normal” while Lore used her phone to text her family members, pretending to be her.

According to the police reports, Lore finally left the house on July 7. The victim was then able to open the lock box and flee.

Lore was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Lore was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

A source confirms Lore is the same man who spoke with News 8 about his alleged father, Dr. Morris Wortman, who has been accused of inseminating patients with his own semen. Lore claims to be among the many children of this gynecologist.

Lore is a local real estate broker, and owner of Lore Real Estate Services, which brokers residential and commercial property in the area.

Two occupied homes were struck by gunfire in Rochester late Monday night, one on Melville Street and another on Wabash Street.

According to police, officers were led to Wabash Street around 7:15 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, they located evidence of gunshots in the immediate area.

They quickly identified a family dwelling, occupied by three adults and three children (aged 1,8 and 17). None of the people inside were struck by gunfire, authorities say.

Approximately two hours later, officials responded to the 400 block of Melville Street for the report of gunshots in the area. There, they found a home that was struck by bullets.

Police say the house was occupied by five adults, none of which were injured or struck during the incident. There are no suspects in custody in relation to either shooting.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with more information is asked to dial 911.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board is accusing the city of preventing its agency from moving forward on investigating the nearly 100 complaints of misconduct they’ve received from the public since launching on June 20.

PAB claims they’ve been denied access to body cam footage and other police records.

Investigators with the PAB argue they need direct access to the Rochester police database system for immediate access to body cam footage, personnel records, and other documents to do their job. But the city argues its charter does not allow this and all requests should be made to RPD.

This dispute stems from the Police Accountability Board’s last board meeting where members accused the City Council and the mayor’s office of putting obstacles in the way of investigation.

Council President Miguel Melendez responded this is only due to legal reasons.

“There’s a question of what access means at this point,” President Melendez said. “Access for the administration’s standpoint and I don’t want to speak for them directly but it’s really making sure they have every single document requested that they want to get. But at this point, there are also some concerns of having individuals with direct access at this time.”

A closer look at the law which created PAB states “RPD and the city shall provide to the board, as requested access to all documents and evidence.” Including RPD Personnel files, all other RPD databases, investigative files, and video and audio recordings from body cameras.

PAB argues this shows the City Charter is on the agency’s side.

“We have tried some backchannels to negotiate how to gain the access that is required,” said Duwaine Bascoe, Interim Executive Director of the Police Accountability Board. “At this point, those backchannels have failed.”

PAB members are also frustrated city council has not appointed applicants they feel are properly vetted to staff their board. Council President Melendez argued with all the internal shake-ups at PAB they want to make sure they bring in the best candidates.

“We have two openings,” president Melendez explained. “One that’s been open for about 90 days or so and another that’s within the 60-day range for us to appoint. So, at this point, we’re a little outside the timing. But we want to make sure our process is right.”

According to mayor Malik Evans’ office, few requests have officially been made from the Police Accountability Board for RPD records tied to official investigations. Administration staff also denied he has refused to provide any essential materials to PAB.

Our Tuesday won’t be a soaker by any stretch. In fact, partial sunshine won’t be uncommon. But at least scattered downpours will develop through the day, especially in the afternoon.